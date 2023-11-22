Travis Kelce addresses 12-year-old 'nonsense' tweets going viral amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce said he was trying to get his old tweets deleted. Fans found them anyway.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end reacted to several of his social media posts being recirculated on X — most of which were more than a decade old — that went viral over the past week as fans became infatuated with his romance with Taylor Swift.

"I will say that I’ve been trying to get all those tweets deleted," Kelce said on the Nov. 22 episode of his "New Heights" podcast. "I’ve been trying like, since I’ve gotten into the league. I’m like, gosh, I just want I want all those things to get deleted. And sure enough, it came surface level, and everybody f---ing dove into 2011. What a f---ing year that was."

Kelce's brother and podcast co-host Jason Kelce then asked him what he thinks of his old tweets now.

"I was just using Twitter as like, a diary," Kelce answered. "Just out here, just saying nonsense. I just gave a squirrel a piece of bread, and spelled squirrel like a jackass."

Twitter was founded in 2006 but began to take off in 2010.

Kelce was referring to his April 14, 2011 tweet where he misspelled the words "squirrel" and "piece," writing, "I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy." (As of Nov. 22, the time of publication, this tweet is still up.)

Kelce's brother and podcast co-host Jason Kelce commended him for his creative way of spelling squirrel.

"I think the only reason it's getting crushed is because of the spelling," he said of the tweet going viral. "Outside of that I'd be pretty enjoyed if I'm over here throwing bread around, (and) a squirrel's eating it. I'd be pretty pumped up."

The Philadelphia Eagles center went on to make jokes about Kelce's tweets about having nap time, going to class in college and going out to dinner with his dad.

"Up at Olive Garden with papa!! Had to grab the Fettucini with the Chicken Alfredo!! #shmackin" Kelce wrote in a post on X on June 27, 2011.

Olive Garden responded to Kelce's post on Nov. 15, writing: "It's a love story, baby just say 'when,'" adding a red heart and cheese emoji.

The Italian chain restaurant wasn't the only eatery to take notice of Kelce's old posts: Taco Bell and Chipotle also chimed in by quoting Kelce's post where he had name dropped the restaurants.

Chipotle took it one step further by renaming one of its Kansas City, Missouri locations on Nov. 20 to "Chipolte" in honor of one of Kelce's misspellings.

All of Kelce's posts weren't wholesome, however. Some Reddit users started a thread containing screenshots of some of his posts from 2010.

A screenshot of an alleged post dated April 7, 2010 read: "As a man, You have something wrong with you if your going for girls that weigh more then you!!"

The post wasn't on X as of Nov. 15, NBC News reported.

Other screenshots in the Reddit thread showed Kelce posting that he was "judging every person that walked past me, whether they were ugly, fat, funny looking, sexy," on May 12, 2010, or that he was "getting attacked by ugly girls" on Feb. 26, 2010.

He also appeared to comment on the physical attractiveness of the Clippers Spirit, the dancers of the LA Clippers basketball team.

A representative for Kelce didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News about the Reddit thread and the overall reaction to his tweets.