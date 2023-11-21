Chipotle renamed a Kansas City location to poke fun at Travis Kelce’s old tweets

Chipotle sees your Travis Kelce mania and is serving it right back to you with a side of no autocorrect.

On Nov. 20, Chipotle paid homage to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his recently resurfaced old tweets with a glaring change to one of its franchise locations.

Instead of a sign for Chipotle, fanatics of both the fast-casual restaurant giant and proper spelling might notice that its 4151 Sterling Ave., Suite B, Kansas City, MO 64133 location now reads “Chipolte.”

The intentional spelling error is a nod to a tweet by Kelce that users on X — the platform formerly known as Twitter — began to recirculate last week amid the ongoing public craze for the NFL star's blossoming relationship with singer Taylor Swift.

“Went from class to therapy, now I need some #chipolte and then I’m off to check out my new apt,” Kelce tweeted back in April 2011.

The tweet received a resurgence of attention and now has nearly 4K likes and over a thousand shares. A search of his past tweets shows he called the chain "Chipolte" a total of nearly 15 times from 2009 to 2011.

Erin Wolford, Vice President of External Communications at Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., confirmed that the change was official in an email statement issued to TODAY.com.

“When Travis Kelce’s old tweets referencing the brand started resurfacing on X, we knew there was an opportunity for us to organically engage in an authentic way,” Wolford’s statement says.

“Our response was one of our top performing posts on the platform this year, so we decided to keep the momentum going for our fans by renaming a local Kansas City restaurant as a nod to ‘the guy on the Chiefs’ prior to last night’s game,” she concluded while referencing the Nov. 21 game between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.