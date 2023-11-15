Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's Chiefs lyric change: ‘Shocked me’

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Travis Kelce is opening up about his rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift's recent lyric change in “Karma,” in which she altered a line to reflect her new relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player.

Instead of singing, “Karma is the guy on the screen / Coming straight home to me," Swift changed the first line at her Nov. 11 Buenos Aires concert to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs / Coming straight home to me.”

In a video taken by Javi Gutiérrez, a reporter in Argentina, and shared with TODAY.com, Kelce could be seen flashing a big smile, clapping and blowing a kiss towards the stage after he realized what Swift had done.

While talking about that moment on the latest episode of his "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce said that while he was "shocked" that Swift had done that, he wasn't completely in the dark about her lyric change.

"I had no clue — well, I might've had a little bit of a clue, but definitely, when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me," he said. "I was like, ‘Oh, shh,’ she really just said that, alright."

At the concert, fans took videos of Kelce reacting to the lyric change while he stood next to Swift's father, Scott, in the stadium.

After Swift sang the new lyric, her dad immediately turned to look at Kelce and tapped his shoulder before raising his arm to give the NFL star a high-five.

However, Kelce didn't notice.

"You were so shocked that you left Scott hanging," Jason Kelce said on their podcast. "Scott's over here looking for a high-five."

"Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy and I missed that. I never miss a high-five too. Big high five guy. It's the most electric thing you can do at an event, so sorry, Mr. Swift," Travis Kelce said.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on Oct. 15, 2023 in New York City. Gotham / Getty Images

During their conversation, Travis Kelce also talked about his experience at the concert and said he had an amazing time watching Swift perform.

"I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires. The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy it for, and yeah, Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it and it looked like she was having some fun out there," he said.