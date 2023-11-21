As the news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship spread across the internet like wildfire — here at TODAY.com included — the NFL player's mom, Donna Kelce, agreed to an interview on national network television.

Donna Kelce sat down with TODAY ostensibly to discuss her "time to shine" as she finds herself in the spotlight as the mother of not one but two star NFL players. Of course, though, we couldn't resist asking about her youngest son's then-rumored relationship with one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

“It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it,” she said at the time. “It’s just one of those things where, you know, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.”

When asked if she thought it was a budding romance, she replied: “I honestly can’t tell you. It’s just too new.”

Later, when pressed, she famously said spending time with Swift when she attended a Kansas City Chiefs game "was OK."

Now, in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Travis Kelce revealed that his mom was upset with herself for how she handled the question.

"Trying not to sound too enthusiastic, she came off underwhelmed," the outlet reports. "Kelce, not wanting his mom to feel bad, immediately phoned her and assured her that she did a super job —adding that her green eyeglasses looked great."

Travis Kelce told the magazine that he'd been uncharacteristically guarded with the media in the initial stages of their relationship.

"That was the biggest thing to me: make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away," he said.

These days, Donna Kelce told WSJ. Magazine that she feels more free to speak about her son's relationship with Swift.

“I can tell you this,” she said, beaming. “He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time…. God bless him, he shot for the stars!”