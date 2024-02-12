Beyoncé announces surprise country album during Super Bowl: All about 'Renaissance' Act 2

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

It's official. The next installment of Beyoncé's "Renaissance" is coming, and she's taking a turn into country music.

After months of teasing a followup to her album "Renaissance," Beyoncé indicated new music was coming in her 2024 Super Bowl ad for Verizon.

In the ad, as part of an effort to crash Verizon’s service, Beyoncé enacts a variety of publicity stunts, eventually challenging herself to become the first artist to perform in space. Nothing can stop the stable service, though.

In one final effort, Beyoncé says “OK, they ready. Drop the new music.”

And then — she did, by releasing new music and long-awaited album news.

When does the new album come out?

A short video posted to Beyoncé's Instagram following the Super Bowl gives some details — and a mood board.

in the video, the “Energy” singer drives a taxi cab through Texas, where she is originally from. Then, a group of people look up at a billboard.

As the camera pans back, the giant ad shows Beyoncé waving in a cowboy hat as a country twang plays in the background, featuring her own vocals.

As she's pictured driving away, a black screen with writing reveals that "act ii" of her "Renaissance" album drops March 29.

You can already listen to 2 singles

Following the album announcement, two singles were released to stream on new platforms: "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages."

Why is this called 'Renaissance' Act 2?

When Beyoncé's initially released her Grammy-winning album, “Renaissance” in July 2022, she called the LP an "Act 1" in an open letter to her fans, adding that this was part of a “three-act project.”

In December, Beyoncé's film “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” arrived in theaters, which some thought would be considered the second act. The documentary, however, appeared to solely pair with part one of “Renaissance.”

Turns out this upcoming album is "Renaissance" Act 2.

Beyoncé recently teased turning toward the country music genre

Members of the BeyHive likely weren’t too shocked at Beyoncé's announcement of a country album.

The singer's decision to wear a cowboy hat to the Grammy Awards the weekend before the Super Bowl sparked rumors of country music.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Another agreed with the theory and cheered, “Beyoncé wearing a cowboy hat to the Grammys…. ACT TWO ANNOUNCEMENT.”

Though she's never dropped a fully country album, Beyoncé has dipped her toes into the genre with the release of “Daddy Lessons,” from her 2016 album “Lemonade,” which featured The Chicks.