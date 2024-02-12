Fans say Jason Kelce is rubbing off on Taylor Swift as she chugs drink at Super Bowl

Taylor Swift gave Jason Kelce a run for his money when she was spotted chugging a drink at the 2024 Super Bowl.

The "Karma" singer gulped an unidentifiable beverage and then slammed down her cup while sitting with friends in a video the NFL posted to X during the second quarter of the game's first half on Feb. 11.

Swift, who flew to Las Vegas from an "Eras" tour stop in Tokyo to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his team take on the San Francisco 49ers.

But it was Travis Kelce's more outrageous brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, that fans thought of when Swift enthusiastically gulped her drink.

The older Kelce brother has been known to celebrate NFL victories with an adult beverage.

“Taking a page out of Jason’s book,” one wrote in response to the NFL’s video.

“When u hang out with Jason too much,” another joked.

Swift shared a sweet hug with fun-loving Jason Kelce before kick-off at the Super Bowl. The NFL star and the Grammy winner were first photographed at the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills playoff game on Jan. 21.

During the game in January, Jason Kelce, who has been spotted chugging drinks throughout the night, whipped off his shirt and screamed in celebration after his little brother scored a touchdown.

On the Jan. 24 episode of the Kelce brothers’ “New Heights” podcast, Jason Kelce revealed that his wife, Kylie Kelce, had warned him to be on his behavior during the game since the couple were set to meet Swift for the first time.

“I don’t think she was happy about (him taking his shirt off), to be honest with you,” the football star said of his wife.

But it seems Swift got a kick out of Jason Kelce's shirtless antics.

Travis Kelce assured his brother, "Tay said she absolutely loved you."