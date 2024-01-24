Kylie Kelce had the best response to husband Jason 'not asking for permission' to go shirtless

Kylie Kelce had the perfect response to husband Jason Kelce's claim that he doesn't need her "permission" to take off his shirt at a football game.

On the Jan. 24 episode of the Kelce brothers' "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce talked to brother Travis Kelce about his decision to rip off his shirt and shout in excitement after the younger brother scored a touchdown during the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills playoff game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Jan. 21.

“I gave Kylie a heads-up. She said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I said, ‘I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this,” Jason Kelce told his brother.

“I don’t think she was happy about it, to be honest with you," he added.

The brothers video of their conversation landed on the official “New Heights” Instagram page, where Kylie Kelce responded by reminding her husband his approach can go both ways, and she might just apply it to getting the cat she's been wanting.

“'I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.' — the exact quote I will say when I’m grabbing the keys to go get a cat,” she wrote.

Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce with two of their three daughters. @kykelce via Instagram

Fans applauded Kylie Kelce's sassy retort and showed their support for her in the comments.

"YES GET ALL THE CATS," wrote one.

"GET HIM KY," wrote another.

"@kykelce take @taylorswift with you to pick out the cat!!" joked a third, noting the "Anti-Hero" singer's love of felines.

Jason Kelce celebrating his brother Travis Kelce's touchdown at the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 21. Kathryn Riley / Getty Images

Kylie Kelce, who shares three young daughters with Jason Kelce, coyly referenced pop star Taylor Swift's love of cats when she asked her brother-in-law to help her convince her husband to get a cat during a December 2023 appearance on the podcast. (Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since the summer of 2023.)

During the episode, the mom of three said she assumed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had become a cat lover in recent months.

“No, here’s the deal, I told Jason that I want to get a cat,” she told her brother-in-law. “And he told me no. And I feel like you might like cats now.”

“What color cat do you want?” Travis Kelce asked his sister-in-law.

“I don’t want you to send a cat. I just want you to get on my team here," she replied.

Swift famously posed with one of her cats in December 2023 when she graced the cover of Time’s Person of the Year issue.

The pop star has spoken lovingly about her three pet cats — Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button — in interviews, and has shared pics of them on social media. Swift even sings about one of her cats in the song “Karma.”