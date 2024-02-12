Why Jason Kelce in Las Vegas is being compared to a character from ‘The Hangover’

Jason Kelce just can't stop bringing the fun — even if it's only in a meme.

A tweet alleging that the Philadelphia Eagle center showed up to the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas dressed like Zack Galifianakis's unhinged character Allan in the wild 2008 comedy "The Hangover," also set in Vegas, went viral on Feb. 11.

The meme, which, to be clear, featured a photoshopped image of the NFL star onto Galifianakis' body, was created by the folks at Total Sports Pro. It sparked hilarious comments about just how much fun the older Kelce brother is.

“Jason Kelce arriving in Vegas wins everything today,” wrote one fan, who shared the meme along with a photo of Galifianakis.

"They need to cast him in the next “Hangover” movie. He cracks me up!" wrote another.

"The man, the myth, the LEGEND," joked someone else.

The meme was likely inspired by an NFL broadcaster’s comment comparing Kelce, who is known for his outrageous antics on and off the field, to Galifianakis’ character after Kelce appeared to yell “Eagles!” in excitement during an Adele concert in Las Vegas earlier this week.

Zach Galifianakis in "The Hangover III," left and Jason Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 21. Everett Collection, Getty Images

Last month, Kelce became the star of countless memes after he ripped off his shirt and screamed in victory following a touchdown his little brother scored during the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills playoff game on Jan 21.