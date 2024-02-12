See Jason Kelce greet Taylor Swift with a bear hug at the Super Bowl

Jason Kelce gave a big hug to Taylor Swift just before kickoff at the 2024 Super Bowl.

The “Anti-Hero” singer flew from Tokyo to Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium to root for her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — who is, of course, Jason Kelce's younger brother — as the Chiefs takes on the San Francisco 49ers in football’s biggest game on Feb. 11.

Travis Kelce was spotted walking over to Swift and embracing her in as the pair stood inside a private suite in a video tweeted by CBS.

The athlete then bends down to shake the hand of one of Swift’s guests at the game, rapper star Ice Spice, who collaborated with the singer on a remix of her hit “Karma.”

Swift’s other guests at the game include close pal Blake Lively. The singer appeared to appeared to arrive to the stadium with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift.

Swift, who wore a black tank top with black pants to the event, has attended more than 10 Chiefs games. The Super Bowl marks game No. 13 — Swift's lucky number.

Swift has watched the Chiefs with Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, following the Philadelphia Eagles' loss.

When the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in AFC championship game Jan. 28 to advance to the Super Bowl, Swift and Jason Kelce took to the field to greet Travis Kelce. At one point, Swift let the brothers have a moment.

The Chiefs and the Eagles competed against each other at the Super Bowl last year, making the Kelces the first brothers to go head-to-head in the league's biggest football game.

NFL player Jason Kelce, left, embraces his brother Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as Taylor Swift looks on at right, after an AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10. Julio Cortez / AP

Swift has also had moments with Kylie Kelce while watching the Chiefs play, with the two sharing a hug in a TikTok video shared by Swift's friend Keleigh Teller.