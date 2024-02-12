Every song in Usher's Super Bowl Halftime show setlist

The San Fransisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs are in a battle to the end zone at the 2024 Super Bowl. But there's another star who hit the field this evening: Usher.

The eight-time Grammy winner took the stage Feb. 11 for the Super Bowl halftime show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for a 13-minute performance.

The performance had guests, too. Alicia Keys appeared for their famous duet, "My Boo." H.E.R. came out on guitar along with backup singers and dancers on roller skates. Lil Jon, Ludacris and Will.i.am appeared for "Yeah."

In November 2023, Usher told TODAY.com that he planned to put “magic” into the brief moment that he has in front of tens of thousands of live fans and over 100 million viewers via live broadcast.

“Now think about this,” he said to TODAY.com, “those 12 minutes (of this interview), that’s how long the Super Bowl moment’s going to be. I got to put all that in those magic 13 minutes.”

This is the “Yeah!” singer’s second Super Bowl performance, following his guest appearance in 2011 when he joined the Black Eyed Peas and performed his song “Omg” with will.i.am.

Here's a look at which songs he chose to put into his performance.

What songs did Usher sing at the Super Bowl?