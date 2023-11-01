IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What songs should Usher perform at the Super Bowl halftime show? He wants your vote

Who should join him onstage? Put in your nomination for that, too.
2022 Beloved Benefit
Usher attends the 2022 Beloved Benefit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Marcus Ingram / Getty Images
By Elena Nicolaou

Usher was recently announced as the performer for the upcoming Super Bowl.

During a visit to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Nov. 1, Usher said he was open to suggestions about how the anticipated performances should unfold.

During his ongoing Las Vegas residency — which is wrapping in December — Usher frequently brought guests onstage, like Jessica Alba or, famously, Keke Palmer (more on that here). He's also known for his music collaborations.

Hoda and Jenna asked if he was interested in copying the format for the Super Bowl, which will also take place in Las Vegas, and bringing up a music collaborator.

Their picks? Justin Bieber and Palmer. Usher was an early champion of Bieber after the singer was first discovered on YouTube as a young teenager in 2008.

Now, TODAY is inviting you to give your suggestions about how you want to "get Ushered" on Feb. 11.

Who should join Usher onstage at the Super Bowl?

What songs should Usher perform?

Elena Nicolaou is a senior entertainment editor at Today.com, where she covers the latest in TV, pop culture, movies and all things streaming. Previously, she covered culture at Refinery29 and Oprah Daily. Her superpower is matching people up with the perfect book, which she does on her podcast, Blind Date With a Book.