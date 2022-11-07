Craig Melvin's son is a huge fan of NFL star Patrick Mahomes and even has a life-size cutout of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback at their home.

Ahead of the Chiefs’ overtime win on Sunday Night Football, Delano, 8, got to meet the man in the flesh.

Delano also showed that interviewing skills run in the family when he was able to ask Mahomes a question at the end of Craig’s interview with the 27-year-old superstar. Mahomes was joined by his Chiefs teammate and close friend, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

"What do you look for in a friend?" Delano asked.

"Oh, that’s a great question," Mahomes said. "I think what I look for in a friend is loyalty, someone’s that’s going to be with me through thick and thin, someone that cares not only about me, but my family as well. And someone that has my best interest. And I think that’s what I got in this big guy right here."

Craig's son, Del, 8, had a day he won't forget when he got to meet his favorite player, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left) as well as Kansas City star tight end Travis Kelce (right). craigmelvinnbc via Instagram

"I can’t say it any better than that, right there," Kelce said. "That’s how you do it, baby."

As Del sat beaming after meeting his favorite player, Craig had a quick reminder.

"What do you say?" Craig asked Del.

"Thank you," Del told Mahomes and Kelce.

"Oh, I appreciate you man," Mahomes said. "You asked some great questions right there."

It was a special moment for a football-mad family. Craig’s wife and Del's mom, Lindsay Czarniak, is a regular presence on NFL sidelines as a reporter for Fox Sports, and Craig even dressed up as Mahomes during last year's NFL-themed Halloween extravaganza on TODAY.

Craig also shared some fun photos on Instagram of the two enjoying the Chiefs' 20-17 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6, as well as a shot of Del interviewing Mahomes.

Craig also spoke with the teammates about how their chemistry away from football has helped produce a Super Bowl title and 40-plus passing touchdowns.

"The friendship started just because I feel like we’re very similar, where we want to win," Mahomes said. "But we like to enjoy life, too. We've kind of built this friendship of we’re going to go out there and compete, and then we’re going to enjoy it while we do."

"You just want to play for the guy next to you when you know him on more than just a business level," Kelce said.