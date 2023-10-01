Travis Kelce and Chiefs hilariously trade Swiftie-inspired friendship bracelets

Ahead of the team's matchup against the New York Jets on Oct. 1, the Kansas City Chiefs have adopted a Swift tradition from her “Eras” tour — exchanging friendship bracelets.

In a TikTok video shared Sept. 30, several members of the Chiefs exchanged friendships bracelets in the locker room amid rumors that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are dating. Among the team members who were gifted a bracelet was Kelce, who joked upon receiving the gift, “I know what these are all about.”

Even the Chiefs know that Kelce is no stranger to friendship bracelets, after he revealed on a July episode of his “New Heights” podcast that he tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when she brought her “Eras” tour to Kansas City

“Travis is so proud,” one fan commented on the video, to which the Chiefs replied, “Big friendship bracelet guy.”

The “New Heights” podcast got in on the discourse, commenting on the video, “Nothing better than a good friendship bracelet.”

“The blend of football and swifties is what the world needed,” a fan commented, which had the Chiefs responding with a simple handshake emoji.

Several fans of Swift who have been invested in the rumored relationship flooded the comments with hilarious sentiments about their newfound support for the Chiefs, with one fan writing, “GO CHIEFS!! (been a fan since Sunday).”

“Chiefs you don’t have to do this, I was already giggling and kicking my feet before you posted this,” another fan added.

One fan simply wrote in the comments, “Chiefs (Taylor’s Version).”

Travis Kelce showing off his brand new friendship bracelet in the locker room. @chiefs / @tiktok

NBC Sports was also in on the action amid dating rumors between the singer and NFL star, posting a video on TikTok of Kelce walking off the plane ahead of the Oct. 1 Chiefs vs. Jets game. On the video, NBC Sports gave a nod to Swift by writing, “Welcome to New York, Travis Kelce.”

“Travis Kelce is ready for a Taylor made Sunday night,” the caption read.

NBC Sports alluded to another tune from Swift’s fifth studio album ahead of the re-release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” Oct. 27, replying to a fan who complimented Kelce’s fashion sense, “He never goes out of style.”

Excitement surrounding the dating rumors between Swift and Kelce were heightened after the “Karma” singer attended the Chiefs game on Sept. 24.

At the game, she was spotted hanging out with his mom, Donna Kelce. Afterward, Swift and Kelce were seen walking out together after the game and were photographed in what Kelce described as a “getaway car” on his podcast, a subtle nod to Swift’s “Reputation” track.

With Swift likely planning to attend the Chiefs vs. Jets matchup on Sunday at Met Life Stadium, even the promo for the game — which will air nationally on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” — has been teasing the connection between Swift and Kelce. The video not only kicked off with Kelce exiting the tunnel, but it was also fittingly set to Swift’s song “Welcome to New York.”

As for whether fans will hear more about the couple’s rumored romance, it’s unlikely they’ll hear about it from the source.

“What’s real is that it’s my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives,” Kelce said on his podcast. “She’s not in the media as much as I am…So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying, ‘All right now,’ would have to be kind of where I keep it.”