Taylor Swift shares a hilariously sweet moment with her dad backstage at Santa Clara concert

Taylor Swift's father, Scott, and her friend Gigi Hadid looked like they had a marvelous time at Swift's Eras concert in Santa Clara, California.

On TikTok, Swift posted a funny, but also very sweet, video of her dad riding on a Segway backstage at her concert, while she, Hadid and a friend rode on a cart in front of him.

While filming herself watching him, Swift and Hadid couldn't help but smile as they looked at Scott on his Segway.

Swift had the perfect caption for the fun video, which played Chamillionaire's 2005 hit "Ridin’ Dirty."

"My dads on his segway s--- again," she wrote.

In the comments, fans were quick to reference Swift's popular 2017 song, "Getaway Car," in which she sings about a man, who she runs away with, only to learn that the relationship was doomed from the start.

Taylor Swift captures dad, Scott Swift, riding on his Segway. @taylorswift / Via TikTok

"Getaway Car (segway version)," one person commented.

Another wrote, "He's on his getaway segway."

In an Instagram story, Hadid posted a picture that she and make-up artist Patrick Ta took at Taylor Swift's concert.

The photo showed them both holding hands while they raised their arms and showed off their impressive friendship bracelet collection that many Swifties have been wearing to the singer's Eras Tour.

“THE MOST MAGICAL NIGHT 🤍 🤍 🤍 @taylorswift @gigihadid,” Ta wrote above the original snap.

Gigi Hadid shows off her Eras Tour friendship bracelets with Patrick Ta. @gigihadid / Via Instagran

Swift and Hadid have been friends for quite some time now. In 2014, they were photographed hanging out together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Then, in 2017, Swift told Harper's Bazaar, that Hadid is a really special friend of hers.

“As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice," she said. “She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you, to see the complexity of people…Gigi’s #1 rule is to treat people the way she’d want to be treated, so she’s on time (or early) to work, says hello to everyone on set, asks them how they are, and actually listens to their response."

"She is an innately kind and inclusive person who has managed to become a huge power player and businesswoman without ever compromising that," Swift continued.

Hadid later returned the love on Swift's 30th birthday. In 2019, she shared some photos of them online and talked about Swift's stellar character.

"My T ! 💛 An old soul celebrating 30 years here ... and what a phenomenon you are," she said. "It’s rare someone can be inimitable yet still make hearts feel at home with innate generosity. I love you and can’t wait to celebrate you sister !!!! HAPPY BDAY🍾🍾🍾🧁🧁 @taylorswift."