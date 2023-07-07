Taylor Swift is giving fans a belated look at her Fourth of July celebrations.

In an Instagram post July 7, Swift shared snaps from a holiday gathering with Selena Gomez, the sisters behind the rock band Haim — Danielle, Alana and Este Haim — and more friends.

In one picture, the group posed for a photo outside while lying on the grass.

Swift, who wore sunglasses and a pink bathing suit top, stuck her tongue out for the snap, while Danielle Haim held up a peace sign behind Gomez, who flashed a big smile.

In another picture, Swift shared a bunch of Polaroid snaps that showed her having fun with her friends.

In one of the photos, she and Gomez licked a red, white and blue popsicle. In another, she hugged Gomez around her shoulders while holding a wooden spoon.

Snaps from Taylor Swift's Fourth of July festivities. @taylorswift via Instagram

The last photo that Swift shared was of herself wearing a long blue dress while sitting outside by the ocean.

"Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies 😎," she captioned the Instagram post. "See you tonight Kansas Cityyy."

Swift and Gomez have been friends for more than a decade now, and Gomez was one of several celebrities who appeared in Swift's star-studded 2015 music video for "Bad Blood."

In April, Gomez attended one of Swift's concerts in Arlington, Texas. During her performance of "22," the singer gave her hat to Gomez's younger half sister.

“Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! love you forever and always,” Gomez captioned an Instagram post from the show.

Swift, who also dropped the re-release of her third studio album "Speak Now" July 7, is currently on her Eras Tour, with Haim set to open for her on the last leg of the U.S. tour dates.

The artists have collaborated before on Swift's 2020 song “No Body, No Crime.” Swift was also featured in a remix of Haim's song "Gasoline."

The Haim sisters opened up about their longstanding friendship with Swift in an interview with Elle UK published June 7.

“She never complains. She’s the most incredible performer, and so inspiring as a friend,” Danielle Haim told the outlet.

Este Haim added, “She loves what she does. We’d play a show and she would just want to hang out after.”