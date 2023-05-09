Who is Matty Healy? All about The 1975 frontman rumored to be dating Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy are making headlines for possibly taking their friendship to the next level.

The "Bad Blood" singer, 33, and Healy, 34, have been linked for nearly a decade — and this isn't the first time they've been in a rumored relationship (headlines of this ilk go back to 2014). Rumors about a romance blossoming between the two began in May, weeks after reports confirmed that Swift had split with her longtime love, actor Joe Alwyn.

Are Matty Healy and Taylor Swift dating after nearly a decade of friendship? Getty Imagesa

The rumors went into overdrive when Swifties on TikTok noted that both musicians cryptically mouthed the same romantic message recently while onstage. During a May 3 concert in Manila, Philippines, Healy looked into a camera and mouthed the words, “This is about you, you know who you are. I love you.”

Days later, while performing in Nashville, Swift looked into a camera and seemed to mouth the same message. Healy happened to be attending that show, joining opening act Phoebe Bridgers onstage.

Here's what to know about this possible starring figure in Swift's love life.

Who is Matty Healy?

The son of British actors Denise Welch and Tim Healy, Healy found fame in 2013 with the release of The 1975’s self-titled debut album. The Grammy-nominated band, hailing from Manchester, England, is best known for their hits songs "Chocolate" and "Robbers."

Healy has opened up about his struggle with addiction to heroine, telling GQ in 2019, "Honestly, it’s difficult for me because my whole fear was becoming a beacon of sobriety and I’m not that anyway. And, you know, I’ve had my issues over the last two years.”

The singer, who entered rehab in 2017, per GQ, added, “I’ve not had a habit at any point and I’ve not really gone back to it, but I’ve had a slip or two. But I’m getting better with it every day, really.”

Taylor Swift wearing a The 1975 T-shirt in West Hollywood in 2014. FameFlynet / BACKGRID

What is Matt Healy like as a performer?

Healy has a reputation for bizarre onstage antics. He's been known to kiss fans during concerts, according to Paper.

The music site Stereogum noted that a shirtless Healy baffled concertgoers at New York’s Madison Square Garden in November 2022 when he ate what appeared to be an entire raw steak onstage while groping himself.

The following month, Healy got a tattoo onstage, according to Billboard.

How did Swift and Healy meet?

The two musicians first sparked dating rumors in November 2014 when it became clear they were paying attention to one another's music.

Healy wore a T-shirt featuring the cover artwork for Swift's "1989" album while performing at a venue in Milwaukee, according to Page Six.

Days later, Swift showed up — alongside Selena Gomez and Ellie Goulding — to a 1975 concert at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles wearing one of the band's T-shirts, according to a tweet Swift had posted at the time (and since deleted).

What did Healy say about meeting Swift?

After meeting Swift in 2014, Healy spoke about the "Shake It Off" singer while appearing on the Australian radio show Shazam Top 20, according to E! News. "I met Taylor Swift, that was really nice,” said the musician. “We exchanged numbers. Let’s see what happens.”

O'Loughlin responded by predicting Swift and Healy would end up being a couple.

“You’re calling that, are you?” asked Healy. “Let’s just see what happens.”

“I mean bloody hell, what am I going to do?" he added. "Go out with Taylor Swift? She’s a sensation, I wouldn’t say no.”

The following month, Swift was spotted at another The 1975 concert in New York City, according to E! News.

But later ...

In 2016, Healy told Q magazine (via Elle) that he decided it would have been “emasculating” for him to have dated Swift.

“It’s just interesting to me how interested the world is about Taylor Swift," he said. "The reason I mention that is because if I had (properly) gone out with Taylor Swift, I would’ve been, ‘F----- hell, I am not being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. You know, ‘F---. That.’ That’s also a man thing, a demasculinating, emasculating thing.”

Healy backpedaled soon after that, telling fans in a since-deleted Twitter thread (again, via Elle), "I have said on countless occasions that I found (Swift) to be one of the most gracious, hard working, creatively gifted, and beautiful women that I have had the pleasure to meet. I personally have a lot of respect and admiration for her. Why would I not?”

He added, “I didn’t even date Taylor, but the media’s incessant and brutal obsession with her has meant that even a guy who DIDN’T DATE HER has been so battered by their never-ending questions that he’s inevitably said something that can be lifted and molded into something that resembles ‘shade’. It’s really sad.”

So what are Healy and Swift saying about each other these days?

Well, they may not be saying much, but they've certainly been in each other's orbit.

In January, Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975's concert in London, where she sang her song “Anti-Hero” live for the first time, according to Pitchfork. She also sang a cover of The 1975's song "The City," with the band proudly sharing footage of "Taylor's version" on Instagram.

Healy’s mom posted a cute Instagram photo of herself hugging Swift after the concert.

During all three of Swift's concerts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville the first weekend in May, Healy was photographed in the crowd in the VIP section, further fueling rumors that the two have been seeing each other.