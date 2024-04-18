The countdown has begun for the release of “The Tortured Poets Department,” the 11th studio album from the music world’s creative mastermind, Taylor Swift.

Swifties have been anticipating this release since the pop icon announced “Tortured Poets” — or just “TTPD” for a Swift-approved shorthand — at the Grammys on Feb. 4. And now the album drop is just a mere hours away, coming at 12 a.m. ET on April 19 and 9 p.m. PT on April 18.

“Tortured Poets” ushers in a new “era” for Swift, with its moody black-and-white cover art and an aesthetic inspired by literary tropes. Fans expect this album to be emotional; Swift said at the Grammys she had worked on “TTPD” for two years, a time in which Swift, whose lyrics are known to be personal, had went through a breakup with the actor Joe Alwyn.

Onstage at her “Eras Tour” in Melbourne on Feb. 16, Swift said: “The things I was going through, the things I was writing about, it kind of reminded me why songwriting is something that like actually gets me through my life. I’ve never had an album where I needed songwriting more than I needed it on ‘Tortured Poets.’”

In the walk-up to “Tortured Poet’s” release, Swift released playlists chronicling the “five stages of heartbreak.”

Also during release week: Swift has sent her fans on a scavenger hunt through the liner notes of her discography on Apple Music; Spotify launched a library-themed pop-up in Los Angeles; and in Chicago, fans lined up to watch paint dry to scan a QR-code shaped mural Swift left for fans to decode. She’s also announced several bonus tracks, available on exclusive vinyl and CD editions.

Follow along for live updates for the release of “The Tortured Poets Department,” from the hope of it all to the teardrops on her guitar.