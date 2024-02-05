Fans are linking Taylor Swift’s new album to Joe Alwyn’s ‘Tortured Man Club’ group chat

Taylor Swift surprised fans with the upcoming release of a new album — and the theories have already begun.

After accepting her 13th Grammy win Feb. 4, the 34-year-old took a moment during one of two acceptance speeches to reveal her 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," would come out in April.

Within minutes of the announcement, fans took to social media to share theories about the album, ranging from the Easter eggs everyone missed to the title — and how it might connect to her ex boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Swift and Alwyn, an actor, broke up in April 2023 after six years together. Since then, she's entered into a highly publicized romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Amid the album announcement, X users have resurfaced a December 2022 interview between Alwyn and Paul Mescal for Variety, in which the two revealed that they were part of a WhatsApp chat entitled the "The Tortured Man Club." Actor Andrew Scott was the third member of the chat, they said.

“It hasn’t had much use recently,” Alwyn said at the time, to which Mescal replied, "No, I feel like we're less tortured now."

One X user cut the Variety interview with Swift's announcement into a video, paired with the caption, "Joe Alwyn, your time is coming!"

Rather than address her personal life in interviews, Swift weaves details into songs. “I don’t talk about my personal life in great detail. I write about it in my songs, and I feel like you can share enough about your life in your music to let people know what you’re going through,” Swift told Glamour in 2012.

Fans are guessing Alwyn, who was linked to Swift from 2016 to 2023, may be the next subject of her music. They also suspected Swift sung about him in the vault track "You're Losing Me."

"Joe Alwyn thinking he was safe with Midnights marked as a breakup album," another shared, alongside a clip of Jamie Lee Curtis in a skit thinking she's safe from a masked killer.

Another wrote, "If I were Joe Alwyn, I’ll erase all my social media and move to the country side."

Some fans even brought a history lesson into the mix, noting that Swift is releasing the album the same day as the American Revolutionary War began in 1775.

The war reference might seem outlandish, but actually could align with released lyrics from the album, which have battle imagery. Further, Alwyn is British.

"And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of the love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink," Swift over the black and white album art.

During the Grammys, Swift told fans that she wanted to thank them for the accolade by telling them a "secret" that she's kept for the past two years.

“...which is that my brand new album comes out April 19, it's called 'The Tortured Poets Department,” she said.

Shortly after her speech, Swift shared to Instagram the cover art of the upcoming album, which featured a sultry, black-and-white photo of Swift laying on a bed.

“All’s fair in love and poetry...” she captioned the post.