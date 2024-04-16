Attention, Swifties: How to pre-order ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ exclusive vinyl from Target

We don't know about you, but we're feeling ... a lot of anticipation for Taylor Swift's 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which is set to be released this Friday, April 19, at midnight ET.

Over the weekend, Swift revealed on her official social media accounts that a Target-exclusive vinyl of TTPD is now available for pre-order. "I wish I could un-recall how we almost had it all," Swift shared in an Instagram post with an image of her and the new vinyl. Is this a lyric off the new album? We have only a few more days until we find out.

But what we do know now is that the variant includes two Phantom Clear vinyl discs that will feature all 16 tracks, plus a bonus track titled "The Manuscript." And that's not all: The Target-exclusive vinyl comes with a 24-page book jacket with never-before-seen photos and three replicated pages of Swift's handwritten lyrics.

Swift surprised many fans when she announced the new album during her Grammy Awards acceptance speech on Feb. 4.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It's called the 'Tortured Poets Department'," she said during her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The Spotify countdown has "The Tortured Poets Department" slated to drop at — you guessed it — midnight ET.

How to pre-order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Target-exclusive vinyl

Ahead of the April 19 release date, you can pre-order TTPD online from Target.

According to the landing page on Target.com, the album will ship on or around April 19 and is only available to those with a U.S. billing and shipping address. The retailer is also limiting purchases to four per customer, and while supplies last.

Swift also has a Target-exclusive for the CD version of the new album. This will also include "The Manuscript" bonus track as well as a 20-page booklet with lyrics, never-before-seen photos and a double-sided poster of a photo of Swift and handwritten letter replication.

For now, we'll keep tortuously awaiting April 19!