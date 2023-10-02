Stevie Nicks says she’s taken about 500,000 pictures of her Barbie. And it’s not just any Barbie — it’s her Barbie, a doll made in her likeness and dressed in her iconic “Rumours” cover photo outfit.

Nicks, 75, announced the news of her own Barbie during her show at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 1. Before the performance, the Fleetwood Mac singer shares with TODAY.com how she was able to start living in Barbie Land months before the rest of us, how she thinks her songwriting influences Taylor Swift and how she pictures her life once she's finished touring.

“I have been living in my own Barbie Universe since March,” Nicks says. “And I can honestly say that this little person makes me happy. And that’s the thing I love about her the most. I can be in the worst, worst mood, and I walk in and see her — she’s like my happy pill. I instantly feel better. I have so many reasons to love her.”

Stevie Nicks' Music Series Barbie portrays the singer in her outfit from the cover image of Fleetwood Mac's 1977 hit album, "Rumours." Mattel, Getty Images

The origin story of 'Stevie Barbie'

Nicks tells TODAY.com about how her own Barbie journey began in March, when Mattel approached her about creating a Music Series Barbie, joining the ranks of artists like Tina Turner, Elton John, Gloria Estefan and David Bowie, who have all been honored with their own dolls.

While on the phone with Mattel, Nicks says she learned the company wanted to portray her in the iconic outfit she wore in the cover image for “Rumours,” Fleetwood Mac’s hit 1977 album. Nicks says once she heard about Mattel’s interest in the outfit, she knew exactly what to do.

“I’ll go into my vault and I will find the original ‘Rumours’ outfit and I will send it to you,” Nicks recalls telling Mattel. “I’ll also send the original boots — they were suede, and I didn’t expect to get suede boots because that would be way too hard — but if you can copy these boots with a little, teeny tiny platform, you can get it.”

"She’s the ‘Rumours’ me, when I was 29 years old. But she’s also me now. It sounds impossible, but it’s not impossible somehow,” Nicks tells TODAY.com. Mattel

Nicks takes a moment to reflect on the outfit itself, noting that while the velvet wrap blouse and skirt were only slightly dressier than a casual outfit, she knew the look would stand the test of time.

“When I first got that outfit, and I stood back and looked at it in the mirror, and the boots, I just went like, ‘Damn, that is a great outfit, and that outfit will still look great when you’re 60,’” she says. “Because it’s not out there. It’s not age inappropriate at any age. It’s beautiful, it’s sophisticated. The boots are gorgeous, and this will be your uniform for your life.”

She’s like my happy pill. I instantly feel better. I have so many reasons to love her. Stevie Nicks on her barbie

A few months after the call, Nicks received what she called the first prototype of her Barbie, and she could not stop staring at the boots. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God, these are real,’” she says.

After detailing that she wanted her Barbie to have a rounder face and for the eye makeup to be more like Twiggy, the British model known for her dramatic eye looks, Mattel sent her a second Barbie, which she received in June.

“I was freaked out completely because I had to sit there while they were opening it, you know, like, ‘Oh, my God, hurry up,'” she says with a laugh.

Out came “New Barbie,” as Nicks calls her, and she knew the doll was perfect — down to the bangs and the boots.

“Let’s call Mattel and tell them she is perfect. Don’t do anything — perfect. And so ever since then, and that was like June 22. And it’s, what, September? I have probably taken, I don’t know, 500,000 pictures of her,” Nicks says with a laugh, adding, “and also the first Barbie, who is now her older sister.”

Nicks says she couldn't stop staring at the boots on her Barbie. Mattel

Taking photos of her doll while on tour is just one of the things she loves about her Barbie, Nicks says, then sharing that she, in fact, did write down all of the reasons she loved her before our interview, and started listing them off.

“She’s the ‘Rumours’ me, when I was 29 years old. But she’s also me now. It sounds impossible, but it’s not impossible somehow,” she says. “Maybe that’s just the spirit of her — the spirit of Stevie Barbie and the spirit of me, blended together in this little person and it just emanates from her.”

Nicks continues: “She’s the memory and she’s the present — and everything in between.”

Forgotten memories unlocked and a friend in Taylor Swift

One of the reasons Nicks says she loves her Barbie? Let her explain in her own words.

“First of all, it’s like seeing my younger self. She brings back memories that I had forgotten. When I look at her I think of stuff that has gone out of my mind,” Nicks says.

Nicks says her Barbie reminds her of how she got into songwriting at 15 after a couple of months of guitar lessons. After writing “some good songs” between 16 and 18, she got a record deal with 20th Century Fox for five years.

“They signed me and thank goodness the producer had a clause in his contract that said if he left, he could take his artists. He decided to leave and so he took me and that released me because if that hadn’t happened, guess what? I would have never been able to be in a band with Lindsey (Buckingham) or go on to be in the band with Fleetwood Mac, because I would’ve been signed.”

While those early days taught her the importance of songwriting, she clarifies she never writes songs: “They’re always poems,” Nicks says, before she looks at them as songs.