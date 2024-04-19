IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Taylor Swift shocks fans by dropping second ‘Tortured Poets Department’ album

DOUBLE ALBUM!
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Singapore
Taylor Swift performs during "Taylor Swift The Eras Tour" on March 2, 2024, in Singapore.Ashok Kumar/TAS24 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
By Samantha Kubota

Taylor Swift shocked her fans early Friday morning by releasing a second half of her much-anticipated album "The Tortured Poets Department."

After the first 16 songs were made available at midnight, a countdown appeared on her website indicating something else would be coming at 2 a.m. ET.

Shortly after 2 a.m., Swift announced that "Tortured Poets" is a "secret double album."

"I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours," she captioned the announcement.

Earlier in the evening, her official fan account, Taylor Nation, responded to a fan who noticed none of the lyrics from a Spotify pop-up event in Los Angeles this week had been featured in the album.

“That’s weird,” the account posted at 1:21 a.m. ET, adding a new hashtag, #TTPDBoardMeeting.

As part of the Spotify pop-up event, several lyrics lines were revealed to the public:

Even statues crumble if they’re made to wait

One less temptress, one less dagger to sharpen

As she was leaving, it felt like breathing

Lost the game of chance, what are the chances?

Come one, come all / it’s happening again

The second part of the album did not surprise all Swifties, however. Some eagle-eyed fans had noticed the pop star planted the number two everywhere lately. From holding up two fingers while accepting her Grammy Award (and announcing the album) to the aforementioned Spotify pop up in L.A., the No. 2 seemed to be a big symbol for her. Even the "TTPD" logo resembles the Roman numeral for two.

With the additional 15 songs, Swift brings the total number of tracks for this era to 31, her lucky No. 13 backward. It also makes the album her longest ever, edging out of “Red (Taylor’s Version)” by one song.

Here’s the full track list, including the new songs:

  1. Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)
  2. The Tortured Poets Department
  3. My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys
  4. Down Bad
  5. So Long, London
  6. But Daddy I Love Him
  7. Fresh Out the Slammer
  8. Florida!!! (feat. Florence + The Machine)
  9. Guilty as Sin?
  10. Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?
  11. I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)
  12. loml
  13. I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
  14. The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
  15. The Alchemy
  16. Clara Bow
  17. The Black Dog
  18. imgonnagetyouback
  19. The Albatross
  20. Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus
  21. How Did It End?
  22. So High School
  23. I Hate It Here
  24. thanK you alMee
  25. I Look in People’s Windows
  26. The Prophecy
  27. Cassandra
  28. Peter
  29. The Bolter
  30. Robin
  31. The Manuscript
