‘So High School’ lyrics: What does the Taylor Swift song mean?

I feel so high school

Every time I look at you

I want to find you in a crowd

Just to hide from you

And in the blink of a crinklin' eye

I'm sinkin', our fingers entwined

Cheeks pink in the twinklin' lights

Tell me 'bout the first time you saw me

I'll drink what you think and I'm high

from smokin' your jokes all damn night

The brink of a wrinkle in time

Bittersweet 16 suddenly

I'm watching 'American Pie' with you on a Saturday night

Your friends are around, so be quiet

I'm trying to stifle my sighs

'Cause I feel so high school

Every time I look at you

But look at you

Are you gonna marry, kiss or kill me?

It's just a game but really

I'm bettin' on all three for us two

Get my car door, isn't that sweet

Then pull me to the backseat

No one's ever had me, not like you

Truth, dare, spin bottles

You know how to ball, I know Aristotle

Brand new, full throttle

Touch me while your bros play 'Grand Theft Auto'

It's true, swear, scouts honor

You knew what you wanted, and boy, you got her

Brande new, full throttle

You already know, babe

I feel like laughin'

In the middle of practice

Do that impression you did of your dad again

I'm hearin' voices like a madman

