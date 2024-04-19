‘So High School’ lyrics: What does the Taylor Swift song mean?

Taylor Swift said “all is fair in love and poetry” when releasing “The Tortured Poets Department,” and the album’s 22nd track, “So High School,” certainly leans into the love part.
While so much of “Tortured Poets” is about heartbreak, “So High School” examines that giggly, adolescent kind of romance, transporting back to feeling like you’re 16 again.
The song has several references to staples of youth, like “I’m watching ‘American Pie’ with you on a Saturday night” and “Truth, dare, spin bottles” and “Touch me while your bros play ‘Grand Theft Auto.’”
Revisit out live coverage of the release of “The Tortured Poets Department.”
More ‘Tortured Poets’ lyrics analysis
- ‘So Long, London’ lyrics meaning: Taylor Swift's song, decoded
- ‘Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus’ lyrics: What does this Taylor Swift song mean — and who are these people?
- Who is Clara Bow and why did Taylor Swift name a song after her?
- 'Fortnight' lyrics meaning: What is the Taylor Swift song about?
- Which ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ songs could be about Matty Healy?
- ‘The Alchemy’ lyrics meaning: Is the Taylor Swift song about Travis Kelce?
- ‘Loml’ lyrics: What does the Taylor Swift song title mean?
- Taylor Swift’s ‘Robin’ lyrics: What does the song mean?
- Fans connect Taylor Swift’s song ‘imgonnagetyouback’ to Olivia Ro drigo’s single ‘Get Him Back!’
- Read the two special poems in Target’s edition of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’
While we know Swift likes to write autobiographical songs, whom this song could be about is anyone’s guess. It does not seem to contain direct nods to certain people in the way that “thanK you aIMee” or “So Long, London” may have.
Read the lyrics to “So High School” here:
I feel so high school
Every time I look at you
I want to find you in a crowd
Just to hide from you
And in the blink of a crinklin' eye
I'm sinkin', our fingers entwined
Cheeks pink in the twinklin' lights
Tell me 'bout the first time you saw me
I'll drink what you think and I'm high
from smokin' your jokes all damn night
The brink of a wrinkle in time
Bittersweet 16 suddenly
I'm watching 'American Pie' with you on a Saturday night
Your friends are around, so be quiet
I'm trying to stifle my sighs
'Cause I feel so high school
Every time I look at you
But look at you
Are you gonna marry, kiss or kill me?
It's just a game but really
I'm bettin' on all three for us two
Get my car door, isn't that sweet
Then pull me to the backseat
No one's ever had me, not like you
Truth, dare, spin bottles
You know how to ball, I know Aristotle
Brand new, full throttle
Touch me while your bros play 'Grand Theft Auto'
It's true, swear, scouts honor
You knew what you wanted, and boy, you got her
Brande new, full throttle
You already know, babe
I feel like laughin'
In the middle of practice
Do that impression you did of your dad again
I'm hearin' voices like a madman
And in the blink of a crinklin' eye
I'm sinkin', our fingers entwined
Cheeks pink in the twinklin' lights
Tell me 'bout the first time you saw me
I'll drink what you think and I'm high
From smokin' your jokes all damn night
The brink of a wrinkle in time
Bittersweet 16 suddenly
I'm watching 'American Pie' with you on a Saturday night
Your friends are around so be quiet
I'm tryin' to stifle my sighs
'Cause I feel so high school
Every time I look at you
But look at you
Truth, dare, spin bottles
You know how to ball, I know Aristotle
Brand new, full throttle
Touch me while your bros play 'Grand Theft Auto'
It's true, swear, scouts honor
You know what you wanted and boy, you got her
Brand new, full throttle
You already know, babe
You already know, babe