IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Target’s version of 'The Tortured Poets Department' contains two special poems: Read and shop them here

‘Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus’ lyrics: What does this Taylor Swift song mean — and who are these people?

A bunch of tracks off "The Tortured Poets Department" are titled after proper names.
/ Source: TODAY
By Bryanna Cappadona

Taylor Swift’s “Tortured Poets Department” album is filled with songs titled after proper names, including “Robin,” “Cassandra,” “Peter” and “thanK you aIMee.” There’s one curious song also called “Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus” that has listeners looking closely.

This is the 20th track on the double album of “Tortured Poets” and right at the beginning we get the sole mention of our title names, Chloe, Sam, Sophia and Marcus.

What is this song about though? Well, this one is lyrically dense and seems to be Swift tortured by the “what ifs” of a past romance and the ghost of that person haunting her. We have a reference of a “hologram” stumbling into her apartment, followed by the lines, “Hands in the hair of somebody in darkness/ Named Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus.” It’s unclear who these people could be, though perhaps Swift is simply saying this “somebody” could be anybody with any name.

Another part of the song has Swift singing about a person battling addiction, while she shapes herself into the person they want her to be: “You needed me, but you needed drugs more/ And I couldn’t watch it happen/ I changed into goddesses, villains and fools/ Changed plans and lovers and outfits and rules/ All to outrun my desertion of you.” (Swift’s songs are often autobiographical, she has said in the past, and Swifties have searched for clues in “Tortured Poets” songs that hint at her exes, including Matty Healy and Joe Alwyn. Healy has been open about his struggles with addiction.)

Swifties have also spotted a lyric that calls back to another song of Swift’s titled “Maroon,” off her 2022 album “Midnights.” She sings: “So if I sell my apartment/ And you have some kids with an internet starlet/ Will that make your memory fade from this scarlet maroon?”

Read the full lyrics of “Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus” here:

Your hologram stumbled into my apartment

Hands in the hair of somebody in darkness

Named Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus

And I just watched it happen

As the decade would play us for fools

And you saw my bones out with somebody new

Who seemed like he would've bullied you in school

And you just watched it happen

If you want to break my cold, cold heart

Just say, "I love you the way that you were"

If you want to tear my world apart

Just say you've always wondered

You said some things that I can't unabsorb

You turned me into an idea of sorts

You needed me, but you needed drugs more

And I couldn't watch it happen

I changed into goddesses, villains and fools

Changed plans and lovers and outfits and rules

All to outrun my desertion of you

And you just watched it

If you want to break my cold, cold heart

Just say "I loved you the way that you were"

If you want to tear my world apart

Just say you've always wondered

If the glint in my eye traced the depths of your sigh

Down that passage in time

Back to the moment I crashed into you

Like so many wrecks do

Too impaired by my youth

To know what to do

So if I sell my apartment

And you have some kids with an internet starlet

Will that make your memory fade from this scarlet maroon?

Like it never happened

Could it be enough to just float in your orbit?

Can we watch our phantoms like watching wild horses?

Cooler in theory, but not if you force it

To be, it just didn't happen

So if you want to break my cold, cold heart

Say you loved me

And if you want to tear my world apart

Say you'll always wonder

'Cause I wonder

Will I always

Will I always wonder?

Bryanna Cappadona

Bryanna Cappadona is a managing editor for TODAY based in New York City, writing about books, reality TV and anything Taylor Swift.