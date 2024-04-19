Taylor Swift’s ‘Robin’ lyrics: What does the song mean?

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

By Bryanna Cappadona

Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” has been released overnight, and in typical Swift fashion, she dropped at a surprise additional 15 songs — confirming what her fans called the “two theory” with the release of a double album.

Among those 15 additional songs on the second part of “Tortured Poets” is a track called “Robin,” a piano ballad in which Swift draws imagery of animals and alludes to adolescence.

This is a song that could be interpreted in a few ways: It may seem Swift is taking a mental snapshot of a child, wishing that child can hold on to the freeness of their youth before its tainted by strains of adulthood — “You have a favorite spot on the swing set/ You have no room in your dreams for regret/ You have no idea/ The time will arrive for the cruel and the mean.” Swift has written a few songs with themes like this, such as “You’re On Your Own, Kid” and “Never Grow Up” and “The Best Day.”

But this could also be a song about an adult person overtaken by childish tendencies and refusing to grow up. Think about lyrics like this: “You’re a just ruler/ Covered in mud, you look ridiculous/ And you have no idea.”

Read the full lyrics here:

Long may you reign

You're an animal

You are bloodthirsty

Out windows panes talking utter nonsense

You have no idea

Strings tied to levers

Slowed-down clocks tethers

All this showmanship

To keep it for you

In sweetness

Way to go, tiger

Higher and higher

Wilder and lighter

For you

Long may you roar

At your dinosaurs

You're a just ruler

Covered in mud, you look ridiculous

And you have no idea

Buried down deep and out of your reach

The secret we all vowed

To keep it from you

In sweetness

Way to go, tiger

Higher and higher

Wilder and lighter

For you

You get the dragonflies above your bed

You have a favorite spot on the swing set

You have no room in your dreams for regret

You have no idea

The time will arrive for the cruel and the mean

You'll learn to bounce back just like your trampoline

But now we'll curtail your curiosity

In sweetness

Way to go, tiger

Way to go, tiger

Higher and higher

Higher and higher

Wilder and lighter

For you

Bryanna Cappadona

Bryanna Cappadona is a managing editor for TODAY based in New York City, writing about books, reality TV and anything Taylor Swift.