Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets Department’ album is available for preorder: What to know

Swifties have been enchanted and bejeweled, in a lavender haze and in a labyrinth, and now they'll be ... tortured. But, because it's Taylor Swift, hopefully tortured in the best way.

The pop star's 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," debuts April 19, but vinyls, cassette tapes, CDs and the digital version are available to preorder now. But some pre-sales are only available until Feb. 19 while supply lasts, her store website says.

The "Midnights" singer said "all's fair in love and poetry" when she revealed the album and its cover on Instagram Feb. 4, just after sharing the news onstage at the Grammys as she won her 13th award.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last 2 years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19,” she said in her acceptance speech for best pop album.

Here's how to preorder the album and what we know so far.

When does 'The Tortured Poets Department' come out?

"The Tortured Poets Department" releases April 19.

How to preorder 'The Tortured Poets Department'

There are currently seven iterations of "The Tortured Poets Department" available for preorder. Three of them — "The Bolter" products — are only available until Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. ET. They are vinyl, CD and cassette editions that include her bonus track "The Bolter.

Three other editions, also vinyl, CD and cassette, include a different bonus track called "The Manuscript." The standard edition of the album (so one without bonus tracks) is available to preorder in digital form. Preorder end dates for these four editions are not indicated, per Swift's website.

Each edition is posted on the singer's store website and ships on or about the album’s release date of April 19, the website says.

'The Tortured Poets Department' track list

The standard edition of "The Tortured Poets Department" contains 16 songs without bonus tracks. Those track names include "So Long, London," "But Daddy I Love Him" and "Fresh Out The Slammer." See the full track list here.

Swifties have speculated that the album's title is a reference to the pop star's former partner, Joe Alwyn. He said in a 2022 interview — which went viral after Swift announced her album — that he is in a group chat with his friends titled "The Tortured Man Club."

At her "Eras Tour" show in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 16, Swift spoke about her experience writing this upcoming album.

"'Tortured Poets' is an album, I think more than any of my albums that I've ever made — I needed to make it," she said. "It was really a lifeline for me. The things I was going through, the things I was writing about, it reminded me of why songwriting actually gets me through my life. I've never had an album where I've needed songwriting more than I needed it on 'Tortured Poets.'"