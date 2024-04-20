Taylor Swift releases ‘Fortnight’ music video featuring Post Malone

Taylor Swift and Post Malone cause chaos and set an officer ablaze in the new music video for their song "Fortnight."

In the predominately black-and-white video, Swift and Malone seem to play lovers in some kind of experimental mental institution.

Actors Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, both of whom starred in the 1989 film “Dead Poets Society,” also appear in the video.

She continued her tradition of including multiple Easter eggs in the video. She dons the same sculpted white gown that she wore to the Grammys on Feb. 4, when she surprised fans with news of her upcoming album.

“Fortnight” is the first single from Swift’s 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” out April 19.

The pop icon, who kept most of the details about the LP a secret leading up to its release, announced the music video premiere on social media on April 16.

She uploaded a video that began with a clock on a wall and panned out to show her most recent album, “Midnights.” Crumbled pieces of paper and records were strewn across the floor in the room, as well.

Then, the camera entered another room with a “The Tortured Poets Department” placard on the door. Inside the second space, there was a typewriter sitting on a white desk and a bulletin board hanging on a wall. The board included an itinerary that revealed the music video would arrive at 8 p.m. ET.

A day before the release, she shared more information with Swifties.

She uploaded a photo of the black-and-white cover art for “Fortnight,” which showed Swift and Post Malone sitting together side-by-side and staring at the camera, to Instagram.

“The first single from The Tortured Poets Department is…………. Fortnight featuring @postmalone,” she wrote in the caption.

She complimented Post Malone and recalled creating the song together.

“I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight,” she said.

Swift added, “Honestly can’t wait for you guys to hear this song at Midnight TONIGHT and see the video at 8pm ET TOMORROW.”

“Fortnight” is one of 16 tracks on Swift’s new album. There are also four bonus songs on special versions of the album called: “The Manuscript,” “The Bolter,” “The Albatross” and “The Black Dog.”