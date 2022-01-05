IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Randee Dawn

Randee Dawn (she/her) is an entertainment journalist and author based in Brooklyn. In addition to writing for TODAY.com, Variety and The Los Angeles Times, she's an author whose debut novel, Tune in Tomorrow, about a reality TV show run by mythic creatures, will publish in 2022. She's also the co-author of The Law & Order: SVU Unofficial Companion. When not interviewing the stars or dabbling in speculative fiction, she dreams of the next place she can travel to, or cuddles her Westie. More at RandeeDawn.com.

Latest from Randee Dawn

Movies

13h ago

Emma Watson pokes fun at Emma Roberts ‘Harry Potter’ mix-up in Instagram post

Emma Watson reacts with humor on social media to having a photo of Emma Roberts featured in the HBO Max "Harry Potter" 20th anniversary reunion special.

2d ago

13 golden roles Betty White played in TV shows and movies

What shows was Betty White in? Here's a complete list of her TV and movie projects, including "The Golden Girls," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and more.

12d ago

Watch Mariah Carey celebrate Christmas with an unbelievable high note

Mariah Carey has kicked off Christmas with a tweet in which she sings an extreme high note for her fans.

12d ago

How Kristen Welker is celebrating her first Christmas with baby Margot

Most new parents get to create holiday traditions their own special way.

13d ago

Mario Cantone: Seeing late co-star Willie Garson on 'SATC' reboot 'just killed me’

Mario Cantone told TODAY Friday that seeing his late co-star Willie Garson on "And Just Like That..." was very hard to watch.

13d ago

Valerie Bertinelli gets candid about body image struggles in emotional video

Former "Hot in Cleveland" actor Valerie Bertinelli shared an Instagram video Friday in which she discussed issues with her body and weight loss struggles.

13d ago

'And Just Like That...' we now know Carrie Bradshaw's full name

"And Just Like That...," the sequel to "Sex and the City," revealed that "Carrie" is just a nickname for "Caroline."

14d ago

What to know about ‘Station Eleven,’ a new show about a post-pandemic world

HBO Max's "Station Eleven," based on a novel by Emily St. John Mandel, tells the story of a world-changing flu and a theater troupe whose show must go on.

16d ago

Teen jumps through McDonald’s drive-thru window to save choking customer

Fifteen-year-old Sydney Raley is a hero in Edina, Minnesota, after helping a choking customer at the McDonald's where she works.

17d ago

Jonah Hill’s girlfriend, Sarah Brady, posts birthday tribute: ‘You light up my world’

Jonah Hill's girlfriend, Sarah Brady, shared a photo of him to celebrate the "Don't Look Up" star's 38th birthday.

20d ago

See the sweet way this mom modifies elf dolls for kids with disabilities

The dolls are altered to include cleft palates, hearing aids and hospital tubes.