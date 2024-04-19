Just as fans were recovering from the shock of Taylor Swift releasing a secret double album overnight, Swift surprised fans yet again by doing something she rarely does: liking an Instagram post featuring memes about her love life.

The Instagram post in question, shared by the media company Betches, included a scene from the Lifetime reality series “Dance Moms” that showed coach Abby Lee Miller standing in front of the show’s infamous pyramid ranking system.

On “Dance Moms,” the pyramid ranked the best dancers of the week — but here, the pyramid ranks several of Swift’s exes (along with her current partner, Travis Kelce).

Kelce’s name unsurprisingly sits on the top of the pyramid, while Taylor Lautner, Tom Hiddleston and Harry Styles occupy the middle row.

Along the bottom row are Calvin Harris, Jake Gyllenhaal, Matty Healy, and her most recent ex, Joe Alwyn.

The Instagram post features four other slides, including a screenshot of a post from the Betches X account that reads, “Decoding Taylor Swift easter eggs feels like working 2 jobs, training for a marathon, dating a man who is emotionally unstable, and clocking in the overnight shift at the FBI all at once.”

Another slide features a screengrab of what appears to be a fan’s X post, reading, “Every time we get a new lyric the hunger games cannon goes off.”

Swift didn’t appear to comment on the post, or clarify which meme(s) she appreciated the most, but the fact that she liked it at all launched her fans into orbit.

“I CANT BELIEVE TAYLOR LIKED THIS… SHE IS COMING FOR JOE,” one person wrote in the comments, and another person commented, “IM CRYING TAYLOR LIKED.”

“taylor liking actually has me so weak HAHAHAHA,” another person wrote.

The lead-up to the release of “The Tortured Poets Department” was full of playful clues and Easter eggs from Swift, including a series of cryptic words hidden in her Apple Music playlists.

“The Tortured Poets Department” dropped at midnight Eastern time April 19, followed by the surprise release two hours later of 15 extra songs.

“I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you,” she wrote on Instagram. “And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours.”