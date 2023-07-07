Is one of Taylor Swift’s new songs about Emma Stone? Fans think so

Fans are convinced that Taylor Swift's new song, "When Emma Falls in Love (Taylor’s Version)" is about the singer's longtime friend Emma Stone.

In the song, Swift sings about a woman named Emma who loves so deeply and passionately that she could turn all the bad boys into good men, "if they only had a chance to love her, and to tell you the truth, sometimes I wish I was her," read the lyrics.

After hearing the tune, which was released on her re-recorded album, "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)," out July 7, fans immediately thought that the song was about Stone, with some pointing to her past romance with her "Amazing Spider-Man 2" co-star Andrew Garfield.

"TAYLOR SWIFT SAID SHE’S THE KIND OF BOOK THAT YOU CAN’T PUT DOWN WHILE ANDREW GARFIELD ONCE SAID I’LL WRITE A BOOK ONE DAY ABOUT HOW I FEEL ABOUT EVERY ASPECT OF EMILY STONE. WHEN EMMA FALLS IN LOVE IS ABOUT STONEFIELD IS ABOUT EMMA STONE," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield attend the 66th Annual Tony Awards at The Beacon Theatre on June 10, 2012 in New York. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Another person referenced a point in the song where Swift calls Emma "Little Miss Sunshine," and as fans know, Stone had a memorable moment in her "Easy A" movie when her character couldn't stop singing Natasha Bedingfield’s hit song “Pocketful of Sunshine.”

"Did anyone immediately think of emma stone singing pocketful of sunshine when taylor refers to her as miss sunshine in when emma falls in love," the fan tweeted.

In the song, Swift also says that Emma has a good relationship with her mom, and Stone has been known to bring her mother as her date to multiple red carpet events, including the 2012 People’s Choice Awards and the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

But if that's not enough evidence for you, then just think about Stone and Swift's close relationship. In a June interview with Vanity Fair, Stone talked about her relationship with Swift and called the "Speak Now" singer a "wonderful friend."

"She blows my mind,” Stone said.

Emma Stone and Taylor Swift grab cocktails at Hollywood Life Magazine's 10th Annual Young Hollywood Awards at the Avalon on April 27, 2008, in Los Angeles. Jeff Vespa / WireImage

The “La La Land” actor was also there on opening night of Swift’s Eras Tour in March. Thanks to Swift, she was able to cop tickets to see the show in person.

“I was lucky ’cause we’ve been friends for a really long time,” Stone said. “I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get.”