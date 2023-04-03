The sweet in-concert gesture Taylor Swift made to Selena Gomez’s little sister

Hats off to Taylor Swift for making a night that Selena Gomez’s little sister will never forget.

In the middle of her performance during an Eras Tour stop in Arlington, Texas on April 1, Swift gave her hat to Gomez’s younger half-sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey, who was watching the concert with her big sister, 30.

While singing “22,” a hit off of her “Red” album, Swift walked to the edge of the stage’s catwalk and knelt down to hand the 9-year-old the hat off of her head. Teefey reciprocated with a friendship bracelet.

(For those of you non-Swifties, a friendship bracelet exchange is a tradition during the tour, inspired by a lyric in the song “You’re On Your Own, Kid.” Swift sings, “So make friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it / You’ve got no reason to be afraid / You’re on your own, kid / Yeah, you can face this.”)

Like many of the concertgoers, Teefey showed up in an outfit reminiscent of one of Swift’s aesthetic eras during her decade-plus-long career. Teefey selected a purple dress, drawing inspiration from Swift’s “Speak Now” era.

Gomez, on the other hand, sported a “Folklore” cardigan. Makeup artist Kristen Farrah posted the look she helped recreate on Instagram.

“Not sure what’s more iconic, @selenagomez wearing @taylorswift's folklore cardigan look or the fact that I got to do her makeup ... Such an honor to meet this kind soul,” Farrah wrote in the caption.

Gomez has gone viral for her reaction to watching her friend perform from enthusiastically belting the lyrics to “Love Story” and dancing during the concert — similar to all the other Swifties in attendance.

But unlike the other fans, Gomez and Swift are real-life best friends.

“Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! love you forever and always,” Gomez wrote in the caption.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star and Swift have been friends for over a decade. In 2014, Swift told E! News she thinks that their friendship has been one of the longest either of them have ever had.

“When your life changes ... you become thrust into this really strange whirlwind where what your life is is different from what other people think your life is,” she explained. “And your life is commented on and your life is written about and fictionalized and all that. Both of us have kind of stuck it out and hung in there through all the different changes we’ve gone through.”

And the BFF status is all thanks to the Jonas Brothers. Swift and Gomez met in 2008 while dating Joe and Nick Jonas, respectively.

“It was amazing, because (Taylor) was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming and we just clicked,” Gomez said to KISS FM UK in 2017. “It was the best thing we got out of those relationships.”

During the Reputation Tour in 2018, Gomez joined Swift onstage at the Rose Bowl to sing her hit “Hands to Myself.” After the performance, Gomez shared with the audience just how much her friendship with Swift meant to her.

“Are you guys having a good night? I have to say thank you to my best friend of about 12 years, almost 13, and the reason why she has been one of my best friends is because this person has never ever judged a single decision I’ve made. She’s always met me where I’ve been. She’s encouraged me when I’ve had nothing to be encouraged about, and I don’t know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family because you’ve changed my life. And—she’s going to kill me after—but honestly, thank you for the bottom of my heart for supporting someone who I know is the most beautiful, strong, independent woman I’ve ever met. So thank you as a best friend.”