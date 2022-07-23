See candid pics of Taylor Swift celebrating Selena Gomez's 30th birthday

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift reunited for a milestone birthday party!

Gomez, who celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday, July 22, shared a sweet photo marking the occasion on her Instagram. In the snap, she posed with her longtime close friend in a series of silly photos.

In the first snap, Gomez had her arm around Swift’s shoulders as they sat side-by-side at an outdoor table. While Gomez smiled for the camera, Swift kept her mouth open, holding up three fingers with her left hand while she made the shape of a zero with her right. In the second photo, the friends continued to show off their playful side, with Swift taking a selfie of the duo. The “Shake it Off” singer gave the camera a sly smile and put her thumb up while the birthday girl covered her mouth as she appeared to be mid-laugh.

Gomez put her own spin on the catchy phrase “30, flirty, and thriving” from “13 Going On 30,” in the caption, simply writing, “30, nerdy, and worthy.”

On social media, fans celebrated Gomez’s birthday in addition to her reunion with Swift, 32, calling out their longtime friendship in their posts.

“TAYLENA the best friendship in the industry,” one fan tweeted alongside two photos of the duo from Gomez’s birthday night.

In one tweet alongside the message “TAYLENA FOREVER,” a fan showed four photos of the friends throughout the years, including a photo from September 2008 on the red carpet at the premiere of Gomez’s movie “Another Cinderella Story" and a selfie Gomez posted on Instagram in March 2021.

“Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift the best friendship there is,” another fan wrote on Twitter, pairing their sweet message with a collage of photos of the friends over the last 14 years.

In another post, one fan created a side-by-side with a throwback photo of the duo making a hand heart alongside one of the snaps the "Only Murders in the Building" star shared on Instagram. With the photos, the fan wrote, “taylena ladies and gents.”

Swift, who just surprised fans in London with a brief performance at a HAIM concert on July 21, has had a longtime friendship with Gomez, spanning over a decade.

Selena Gomez (L), winner of the 'Biggest Triple Threat' award, and Taylor Swift, winner of the 'Best Tour' award, backstage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2016. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner

During a 2014 interview with E! News, Swift spoke about their enduring friendship over the years, telling the outlet, “It’s been the longest one I think either of us has had, really."

“When your life changes ... you become thrust into this really strange whirlwind where what your life is is different from what other people think your life is,” she explained. “And your life is commented on and your life is written about and fictionalized and all that. Both of us have kind of stuck it out and hung in there through all the different changes we’ve gone through.”

Swift later added, “Longevity is something you really can find very precious and rare in friendships.”

Over the years, the duo have made countless appearances: Gomez has been an on-stage guest during Swift's concerts, they've celebrated each other’s birthdays and had plenty of fun at awards shows.

In August 2020, Swift made a virtual appearance on Gomez’s HBO Max cooking show “Selena + Chef." While the singer was learning how to make tacos with chef Roy Choi, she took a moment to casually FaceTime her friend, an "amateur chef," to proudly show off the end product of her creation.

