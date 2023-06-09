See Selena Gomez adorably shoot her shot with soccer players during a game: ‘I’m single!’

Selena Gomez is single and is making sure potential suitors know it.

In a TikTok the singer posted June 8, she is sitting on the sidelines of a soccer field and shouts out her relationship status to the players in the middle of their game.

"I'm single," she yells out to them.

Most of the players are at the opposite end of the field and may not have heard what she said. They continue playing as if the famous actor herself didn't just shoot her shot with them.

"I'm just a little high maintenance," she admits in her shout.

"But I'll love you so much," she says with an inflection on "so."

Fans in the comments can relate to her plea.

"GIVE THE QUEEN A MIC," one fan commented.

"Suddenly I don't feel alone," another said.

The players may not have heard her offer or expressed interest, but fans in the comments sure did.

"I would have ran off the field picked up @Selena Gomez and taken her anywhere she wanted," someone commented.

"Bro if I heard her yell this I would come running," one fan said.

"I am single too and I will love u sooo muchhhhh mam," another wrote.

Some fans even compared Gomez's declaration to one her "Wizards of Waverly Place" character would make.

"This is not Selena Gomez, this is Alex Russo," someone said.

"Alex Russo what are you doing here?" another wrote, while someone else chimed in, "This is still alex Russo but 15 years older."

Gomez did not disclose how long she's been single for. She's previously been linked to Justin Bieber and Nick Jonas, according to People.