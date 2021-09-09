More volume, less effort — how to get glam lashes in a matter of minutes

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The secret to fuller lashes isn't just mascara anymore. Now, the beauty lexicon for lashes includes serums, lash lifts, tints, falsies and so much more.

If voluminous lashes are what you want, there are several ways to get them. But once you achieve them, you have to make sure you know how to maintain them, too. That's why celebrity makeup artist Delina Medhin stopped by Hoda & Jenna to share the beauty secrets you need for easy, glamorous lashes you can pull off on the daily.

Medhin has the scoop on several methods for getting some serious volume, taking care of your lashes after a lash lift and even a recommendation for false eyelashes that are easy to apply.

Best mascaras for after a lash lift

If you've gotten your lashes lifted, Medhin suggests staying away from waterproof mascaras. Freshly lifted lashes need moisture and waterproof mascaras are quick drying, so you're going to want to nourish them. Using a lash serum at night can help replenish your lashes, since they lose moisture throughout the day. Think of it this way — a lash lift is like a perm for your lashes, Medhin says, so they need masks and treatments just like the hair on your head.

This vegan mascara is gentle, but it also delivers length, volume and curl. The brand said it's "powered by" tree berry wax, which grips the lashes in order to build length.

Consider this mascara a lash tint, for less. It gives the appearance of the beauty treatment with a lightweight formula that completely coats all kinds of lashes, from thin to full.

Mascaras for volume and length

If you don't want a lash lift, the right mascara can provide you with results that are just as glamorous. Medhin has two affordable picks, and one of them is just $5. One hack for applying mascara: Take your time. Slowly coating your lashes from the root to the tip and making sure you cover both the inner and outer corners will provide you with great results.

This mascara can help strengthen your lashes thanks to ingredients such as cassie flower wax and panthenol. The intense black shade is richly pigmented, so you're bound to get bigger, bolder lashes with just a few swipes.

There's a reason this $5 mascara is a bestseller. With a whopping 134,781 verified five-star reviews (and counting), it's become a cult-favorite that delivers time and time again. It also comes in a waterproof version, if you prefer.

Not only does this formula lengthen, but it also conditions lashes. It's safe for sensitive eyes and the brand says it won't clump, flake or smudge. Plus, the brush bristles are made from plant-derived materials.

Eyelash curler for length

If your lashes are already lifted, avoid eyelash curlers; your lashes are already bent. Medhin says a "lash curler is everything" for anyone without lash lifts, since it can help your lashes look longer. If your curler won't curl your natural lashes, Medhin suggests using the curler after you apply mascara for a better hold.

This Allure 2018 Best of Beauty Winner has over 1,000 five-star reviews and 94,000 "loves" from Sephora shoppers. It curls, lengthens and volumizes the entire lash, from the inner to outer corner.

False eyelashes for definition

Medhin says false lashes add "instant" definition and there is a style that works for everyone. Plus, there are styles that are easy to apply.

Medhin says these lashes are affordable and come in several different sizes. Plus, if you don't want to apply an entire set, you can grab them in individual sizes to create a look that suits you.

