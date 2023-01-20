Valentine's Day is just one day out of the year when we take the time to make loved ones feel special. And while they say it's the thought that counts, you probably want to gift them more than a box of chocolates this year.

Luckily, Oprah's Favorite Things proves to be the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to inspiration. That's why we turned to her list to dig up some of the best Valentine's Day gift ideas for Galentine's, guys, kids and everyone in between.

Whether you're trying to make a techie smile or give the foodie in your life something to savor, there's no shortage of brilliant ideas from the unofficial queen of gifting. You can view the complete list of Oprah's Favorite Things for 2022 at Oprah Daily, but we also threw in a few more picks from previous years below, because her taste never goes out of style.

From a skin care set to something for the kids, keep reading to shop 24 Oprah-approved Valentine's Day gifts.

Oprah-approved Valentine's Day gifts for her

If gifting an item of jewelry was already on your to-do, this affordable (but elegant) jewelry box is one way to step it up. It features several divided compartments that can help prevent jewelry from tangling during weekend trips while also looking great on a nightstand.

The time for spring gardening is just around the corner! This cute set includes a hand spade, cultivator, and weeder — the basics they'll need to get a garden of their own underway.

If they're manifesting a better year ahead, this journal can help keep them on track. From prompts to quotes and activities, the pages are lined with 12 months' worth of motivation to help them put themselves first.

Know someone who is starting their health journey? This headlight hat can help them stay safe during early-morning runs or late-night walks since it provides some extra light during the darker hours of the day.

The beauty enthusiast in your life can create a range of looks with this gift set. From light nudes they can wear during the day to bold shimmer shades that are perfect for a night out, they can elevate their makeup routine with different combinations of eyeshadow. The set also includes highlighter and blush so they can create a full-face look.

Once the makeup comes off, it's time to relax! Treat them to some R&R with this spa-inspired set. The body scrub is made with natural ingredients such as rice bran extract and eucalyptus essential oil and can be lathered on with the included sponge.

A new pair of slippers is a classic gift! Thanks to the faux fur-lined cross-strap on this pair, they feel more trendy than your basic house shoe. Plus, it is available in two different colors.

Who can resist a chic tote bag? This Oprah-approved accessory comes in 10 different colors and is made from a faux suede that we think makes it look more expensive than it actually is. Plus, it boasts snap closure and RFID-blocking technology.

Don't skip the chocolates completely! These chocolate-dipped fruits are made with both milk and dark chocolate and include dates, peaches, pears, apricots and more, all grown in California.

If they're not a fan of tea, this wellness latte kit can help them make other drinks to sip on cold days. Matcha and chai are just two of the flavors you can choose from when it comes to these "energizing" lattes.

Tea lovers probably haven't experienced a brew like this! It includes a variety of discs that are made from pressed loose-leaf tea, a stainless steel infuser and a thermal travel mug they can sip from. It makes for a high-end experience that they can enjoy right in the comfort of their own home.

Skip the flowers! This Oprah-approved olive tree is one of Oprah's "go-to gifts." Since the olive tree is the universal symbol of friendship, it's the perfect pick for a Galentine or close buddy.

Hailing from Savannah, Georgia, the Savannah Bee Company's Queen Bee collection includes four body butters that can be lathered on to quench dry skin. You can gift all four formulas to a special someone, or divide the pack and gift each jar to a friend.

Oprah-approved Valentine's Day gifts for him

If he loves to spend time in the kitchen, this sauce set can help upgrade any of his signature dishes. It includes the brand's original hot sauce, black truffle oil and black truffle salt, which can all be used on everything from pizza to French fries.

The tech junkie in your life is probably the person whose devices are never fully charged. This genius charging pad folds out flat so that it can wirelessly charge up to three devices at once.

If they can't resist a quality cocktail, they'll feel like a bartender in their own home with this kit. The included infusion blends can make up to six cocktails each — which means the kit in its entirety can help them whip up more than 40 delicious drinks.

After they've added their sauces to their dish, they'll rely on this toolset to slice and scoop pizza, ice cream and more. According to the brand, they're made with 100% stainless steel and are dishwasher safe.

This pick is water-resistant, machine-washable and made from recycled bottles, so it's a great pick for the outdoor enthusiast or the eco-friendly person in your life. It's designed to keep you warm while you wear it but is still slim enough to pack into its own bag, the brand says.

Whether they have a sweet tooth or a knack for something savory, this artisan board has something for everyone. It includes cheese, crackers, nuts and more fixings that arrive ready to serve on an acacia wood tray.

Oprah-approved Valentine's Day gifts for kids

Know a "rebel girl" who is ready to take on big goals this year? This inspiring read can give them the motivation to think outside of the box and includes the stories of Zendaya, Keke Palmer and more.

The artist will love getting to create a range of portraits and pictures with this set of skin-tone crayons. It features eight shades that go beyond your average box of crayons or colored pencils.

This adorable stuffed animal makes for even better snuggles since it can be heated in the microwave for some extra warmth. If they prefer something a little chillier? It can be placed in the freezer, too. Plus, it boasts a relaxing lavender scent to soothe their senses.

Keep their creativity going with this giant puzzle! They'll be able to recreate a portrait of Amara (or any of the Dadisi Academy Crew) all on their own, thanks to the thick pieces and convenient carrying case.

The aspiring chef or baker can make treats much sweeter than candy when they wear this! Be sure to place your order ahead of time so that they can receive their embroidered apron in time for the holiday.