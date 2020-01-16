At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a single woman who loves shaving. Alas, for some of us, it's an evil we deal with regularly.

Finding the right razor is key to making hair removal seem semi-bearable. Whether you're looking for a closer shave, a razor that moisturizes your skin or an electric model that suits your on-the-go lifestyle, there's a razor to suit your needs.

We asked skin experts to share their top picks — and they might just make you want to shave!

"For those who are lazy about shaving, this razor sets you up for success as it comes with built-in skin conditioning blades for a close shave," said Jeannel Astarita, skin care expert and founder of Just Ageless Medical Spa at the 11 Howard Hotel in New York City. "I still recommend that you wait until the end of the shower to shave so pores are 'open' and hairs are soft. The conditioner can also prevent skin irritation."

“With the lather bars attached, you are always guaranteed to have the shaving cream exactly where you need it, and the pivoting head specifically allows access to hard-to-reach spots around knees and elbows," said Dr. Joel L. Cohen, director of AboutSkin Dermatology in Denver, Colorado, and spokesperson for the American Academy of Dermatology. "Triple-blade technology is helpful as the first blade is intended to tug the hair, while the sharper following blades cleanly slice the hair as close to the skin as possible.”

"This five-blade razor provides a really close shave, and the flexible razor head is important for areas that are not flat so you get the smoothest shave possible. I also love that is it made with bamboo so it's recyclable," Astarita said. You can also pick up an affordable pack of razor refills for $9.

"This electric razor is a great choice for women looking for a silky, clean shave. It has the ability to provide a clean, close shave comfortably with or without water or shaving cream, which is an extra bonus for anyone on the go," said Dr. Adekemi Akingboye, director of cosmetic dermatology at the Dermatology Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

"The handle is made from a solid metal that is steady, strong and comfortable to hold," said Dr. Edidiong Kaminska, a board-certified dermatologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, and a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. "It comes with five diamond-like coated blades for a close shave and a water-activated ribbon of moisture around the blades that improves glide and helps protect the skin from nicks and cuts."

"My staff, who are all 20-somethings, swear by this razor. It's got an easy to grasp handle and conditioning strips to soothe skin," said Dr. Margaret E. Parsons of Dermatology Consultants of Sacramento and assistant clinical professor at UCDavis School of Medicine. "In general, it matters less what razor you use, and more so that you keep them clean and dry between uses. If someone has a lot of folliculitis (inflamed pink bumps at hair follicles) when shaving, make sure your razor is clean and dries out between showers as moist, warm environments can contribute to low-grade bacterial infection." Another great perk, you can also buy refills in bulk.

"This is my splurge pick, when you want all of the bells and whistles and an at-home spa experience. It comes with a facial cleansing brush and a facial massager, and the carrying bag allows you to use it on the go if you wish! Also, the razor glides naturally over your curves giving you a nice smooth shave," said board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon in New York City Dr. Fran Cook-Bolden.

"Even though this one is sold as a man’s razor, it is an awesome product that women can use as well. It has five blades that are closer together, allowing for less irritation, and has comfort guards to prevent nicks. In general, using a razor with multiple blades helps with the amount of times you’ll have to pass the razor on your skin, reducing chances of irritation," said Dr. Debra Jaliman, a New York City dermatologist and author of the book “Skin Rules: Trade Secrets from a Top New York Dermatologist." You can get an 8-pack razor refill for around $20.

"Hydrating the skin is very important during and after shaving," said Dr. Kaminska. "This razor has a soft grip and features a water-activated Hydra-Boost serum on the razor head that causes lasting hydration for up to two hours after shaving. There are five curve-sensing blades that follow skin contours nicely and in hard to reach places, resulting in a close shave. The blades also include skin guards to prevent irritation from razor burn." Don't forget to grab refills!

"This razor is more contoured, meaning less nicks (especially around the knees), and there is no need for shaving gel since it’s already part of the razor. This is a major plus, especially for those who travel a lot," said founder and CEO of Shiffa Dr. Lamees Hamdan.

"If you're looking for a razor for dermaplaning (a facial shaving process that exfoliates the skin), you'll want to avoid razors with moisturizing strips as they can be a breeding ground for bacteria," said celebrity esthetician Karee Hays. "I would also avoid blades made from nickel as they often can cause irritation on the skin. In this case, I like almost any men's razor for dermaplaning, especially the Mach 3 or the simple disposable Gillette two-blade razor. But be sure to get a separate one for your face and legs."

For more hair removal recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!