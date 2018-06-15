Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

A painless hair remover? Could there be such a thing?

I remember the days of my mother pulling out stray eyebrow hairs with tweezers before dance competitions to the sounds of me squealing in pain. I didn't agree with her theory that “it’s better to look good than to feel good."

So, the thought of a device that could "painlessly" remove small hairs without yanking them out sounded delightful. Enter the Finishing Touch Flawless Women’s Painless Hair Remover — the No. 3 best-seller in women’s shaving and hair removal products on Amazon.

Finishing Touch Flawless Women’s Painless Hair Remover, $20, Amazon

“Painless” is in the name of the product and it’s super popular. So, I got it!

Does it work?

I ordered the item on Amazon and have been using it for about two months — pain-free. According to Finishing Touch, it uses a technology that “erases hair by paring it down through a spinning head.” I’m not sure exactly what that means, but it works and it doesn’t hurt!

More than 5,000 positive reviews on Amazon agree. Women also noted that their hair did not grow back darker or thicker and that it does not irritate skin as some chemical hair removers can.

Here's what the hair remover looks like in action! Amazon

Who should use it?

For me, the ideal use of this product is to tame my wild eyebrows that my mother always wanted to tweeze. To use the hair remover, move it in circles on the area where you want to remove hair. While I would describe a slight tug when you first put it to the skin, that goes away quickly and you feel nothing but the vibration of the machine. It also comes with a light to help see the hairs you’re targeting.

The product works well for women with more noticeable hairs around the upper lip or even just to give your face a smooth surface for makeup application, removing “peach fuzz.”

My husband, who has a beard and mustache and needs a new trimmer, is even using it regularly to shape his beard!

Though, the manufacturer recommends using it on hair no more than a quarter of an inch in length, and says users should replace the head about every six months. A pack of two new heads costs about $13.

What sets this hair remover apart?

The trimmer is battery-powered, making it convenient for travel. It does need to be cleaned after each use, though it's easy to clean: Just remove the head and brush away the hair.

