As a girl who spent most of her teenage years wearing a leotard to dance class, Bikini Zone was my saving grace for eliminating pesky razor burn. It's super simple to use which is one of the reasons it became my go-to to reduce irritation caused by shaving. Simply apply the cream after shaving, waxing or laser treatments to soothe the skin and prevent bumps and ingrown hairs.

You'll want to be sure to follow the instructions on the bottle about where to apply it and how frequently to apply it to avoid further burning or irritation. For best results, you can pair the after shave cream with the Bikini Zone Shaving Gel.

Because it’s made with 2 percent Lidocaine, the relief is instant without being harsh on the skin, which is important for someone with sensitive skin like me.

Judging by the reviews, other customers seem to agree with me.

“I've never found anything else that works like this product!” one reviewer raved. “I get super irritated skin after shaving and a thousand bumps. Now it's not as stressful shaving!”

“This stuff is a miracle,” says another. “It's like magic how I can rub it on and a day later have no redness... Can't recommend this stuff enough. If you shave your bikini zone, you need this.”

So instead of shoveling out money on other more expensive treatments, you might want to test out this $6 after shave creme. There's a reason this has been my go-to product for almost 10 years!

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!