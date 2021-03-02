5 must-have kitchen cleaning products, according to a chef

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Spring is just around the corner, but we're already getting a head start on cleaning.

Giving your house a deep clean can seem daunting at first, but breaking it down room by room will make it more approachable. As your kicking-off point, we suggest starting with one of the most frequented spaces in your home: the kitchen.

To help, chef Elena Besser joined TODAY to share the useful cleaning products that you never knew you needed. From unexpected ways to tackle tough food stains to multipurpose tools that you'll be using for years to come, these products will have your kitchen sparkling in no time.

Keep reading to shop all of Besser's picks.

While you may already be using a squeegee in your bathroom cleaning routine, Besser says the tool can also be helpful for tidying up your kitchen. She starts by scrubbing her counters with soapy water, then uses the squeegee to move the water into the sink. Not only is it effective, but it also helps to cut down on your paper towel usage, she said.

If you always keep a reusable water bottle on hand, you want to make sure you're cleaning it regularly to prevent bacteria build-up. This set comes with five brushes, all varying in size, to help you clean every type of water bottle, as well as other essentials, such as reusable straws, drinkware, personal blenders and more. The stiff bristles are made to last, so unlike your sponges, you won't have to replace them after a few weeks.

Say goodbye to single-use paper towels. These reusable cleaning cloths can be used to wipe down your cutting board, sop up spills, clean stovetops and more. They're made to withstand hundreds of uses and can be thrown in the washing machine, for easy cleaning. The best part? The dark color will hide any stains that make their way onto the cloths from frequent use.

Baking soda is kind of like the jack-of-all-trades of the kitchen. While, of course, you can use it in your baking, pros know that it can also be a helpful tool for keeping your kitchen fresh. Leave an open container of it in your fridge, to help prevent unwanted smells, or try Besser's strategy and use it to get tough stains and grime off of pans. She makes a paste from baking soda and a small amount of water then scrubs it on her pots and pans when they need a good clean. "Bar Keepers Friend is another great alternative that does a similar job to baking soda," she added.

You may not give much thought to your trash can, but as one of the most-used appliances in your kitchen, getting a good one can be a worthy investment. Besser said she "can't get enough" of this option from simplehuman. It's sleek and small, so it's great for those who are limited on space. But don't be fooled by its small frame—Besser said it can hold a ton of trash. There's also a built-in pocket in the back, where you can store liners to easily pull one out after you empty the can. It comes in several color options, and the step pedal allows for a seamless, touch-free experience.

