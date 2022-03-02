“Michael Kenneth Marion,” my son Miles said proudly as he read the inscription on the gravestone, using his little finger to keep him on track. “Beloved huss-band, Daddy ... so loving, ah-comp-lished, so funny.” The words hung in the air. Instantly, I felt my breath get shallow. Fifteen months had gone by since my husband died. Life had continued on, and yet seeing his gravestone for the very first time made the wound feel fresh. I was exposed.

The gravestone of Michael Marion, Bobbie Thomas' late husband. Courtesy Bobbie Thomas

Less than two weeks ago, our immediate family gathered and sat in rows surrounding the new marker, wanting to be close to Michael. The stone had finally arrived. When it was time for me to say something, I asked Miles to sit in my lap on the grass in front of the stone. I had nothing planned and found myself sharing that this past year had been all about “big feelings” — a concept Miles and I are learning to embrace. “Babies cry to get help, then we learn words to express ourselves,” I told him. “But sometimes for both kids and adults, words aren’t enough to explain our big feelings.”

The fog of the first year of grief has begun to lift, and so has the unexpected layer of protection that came with it. I’m hesitant to say this, but I’m terrified. I don’t have a “plan.” The truth is that I’ve been worried about reentering the public eye when all I feel capable of right now is raw and sometimes uncomfortable honesty. What do I have to show for the last year? I haven’t penned a book, posted enough on social media, or “produced” anything other than an amazing, smart, sensitive kid, who — along with his mom — is getting really good at feeling big feelings.