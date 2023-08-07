This summer, we've seen temperature reach record-high levels — and the heat is showing no sign of slowing down any time soon.

And since we can't stay inside of our comfortably air conditioned houses forever, when it comes time to venture out into the heat, many of us have been turning to an age-old classic to help us stay cool — handheld fans. In New York City, it seems like every time I get on the subway I notice at least one person carrying a portable fan in their hands, ranging from classic folding fans to electronic and misting options.

To help you beat the heat, we're sharing some top-rated options that you can stick in your bag to help you stay cool while on the go.

The best portable fans

This folding fan is a hot item right now — according to Amazon, more than 3,000 shoppers have bought the bestseller in the past month.

"Not only does it look classy, but it’s sleek, works wonderfully, and can fit in almost any slim space that isn’t too short!" one shopper wrote. "I take this with me everywhere because I am sensitive to heat. It doesn’t take much work to get a good breeze from this fan. It also opens and closes smoothly."

If you prefer a fan that will do all of the hard work for, try this bestselling option. It has an impressive 4.6-star average rating from more than 45,000 ratings, and features two speeds and up to 21 hours of cooling time, the brand says.

This fabric fan is just $8, so you might as well grab a couple of the different color options to match all of your outfits!

Not only does this fan have three adjustable speeds, but it also has a misting function to up the cooling factor. The pocket-sized fan comes with a lanyard, so when you're not stashing it in your bag, you can wear it around you neck.

If the misting function is what you're after, this fan has an even larger tank to hold more water. It also has a wide opening, so you can add ice to make the mist even cooler. Shoppers say it's great for music festivals, theme park days and more.

"Currently traveling in Greece amid the heat wave where temps surpassed 105 degrees F. This fan was a lifesaver!" wrote one of the more than 16,000 reviewers who gave this fan a perfect five-star rating. "When not carrying it while walking, I was able to prop it on the table at outdoor dining to cool me. Highly recommended!"

If you typically have your hands full on your morning commute, you don't want to add another item into the mix. Thankfully this fan can rest right on your neck to provide a nice, hands-free breeze. It has 78 ventilation holes in different spots to ensure that your entire face and neck stay cool.