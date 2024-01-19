When was the last time you replaced your slippers? Experts share when to buy a new pair

Slippers are the everyday shoe that welcomes me every morning by my bedside. They follow me to the kitchen, the bathroom, my home office and everywhere I walk around my studio apartment. Unlike regular shoes, slippers are the most comfortable and probably, a ubiquitous footwear style found in every home.

Whether you wear them inside or outside, slippers also require maintenance and periodic care. So, if you thought your trendy slides could be exempt from regular cleaning, we're here to explain why shoes (including slippers and indoor shoes) need regular TLC.

We asked experts to weigh in on their tips to take care of this footwear choice and asked our editors for their favorite fluffy pairs.

How often should you replace your slippers?

It all depends on the fabric your slippers are made of. According to Jordan Morrell, head of product for Olukai, slippers that are made of genuine shearling and removable footbeds don't have to be replaced as often. However, if your slipper is made of a lower quality material, such as faux fur, it won't hold up as long.

"Since most slippers are designed to be worn inside, the pavement and other elements including weather can shorten the lifespan of your slippers, especially if you’re opting for slippers with soft bottoms instead of rubber," adds Tam Conlin, SVP of merchandising and design for Bombas.

Overall, though, a good rule of thumb is to get a new pair every year once the cold season hits. Conlin says it’s all about personal preference, "so when you feel your slippers aren’t doing their job of keeping your feet warm and cozy, treat yourself to a new pair!"

How to clean your slippers

Clothes are not the only things that need washing. Slippers also require proper care and shoe maintenance, as these collect dirt even when used indoors. According to Conlin, you can wash slippers that say machine-washable on the care label tag. "I always recommend using a light detergent that will be gentle on the material," she says. After, you can dry the slippers on a low heat setting.

However, Colin advises avoiding washing slippers with rubber soles because the rotating drum of the mashing machine can damage the material. Instead, clean them with a damp cloth and warm water. "Go for a pair that has a removable and washable wool footbed — one that you can wash and air dry," advises Morrell.

Cleaning products for slippers

Baking soda has many uses inside a home. From cooking to cleaning, this product can turn your dirty kitchen or shoes into brand new. It’s an inexpensive product to give your goods a spruce, plus it will cost you less than replacing your slippers.

This detergent is ideal for delicate fabrics like wool, cashmere and silk. While it doesn’t contain bleach to remove stains, this one is ideal for sensitive skin. So, if you need a hypoallergenic product, this one will keep your washable slippers smelling brand new.

This brush is designed for dry cleaning suede and leather. So, if you need a little extra help to remove dirt, the soft bristle will help in restoring the texture of your slippers. According to reviewers, this brush works like a charm and no need to use leather conditioner after brushing the fabric.

Use a damp cloth on your delicate slippers whenever you need to remove dirt or a stain. These come in a pack of 12 and different colors.

With over 24,700 positive ratings, this cleaner kit is designed to remove stubborn stains. However, reviewers say this works better on shoes made with synthetic fabrics. “[The] trick is to add water and scrub in sink or tub, rinse well after then brush after they’re dry,” said one reviewer.

If you have sensitive skin, this gentle detergent is a great option. According to reviewers, this product doesn't give allergic reactions after use. "We use it for the baby clothes and it gets every stains out. It’s gentle on clothes and on the skin," added one buyer.

Best slippers, according to editors and shoppers

Sizes: M/L, L/XL | Colors: 1 | Materials: Faux fur

Commerce editor Vivien Moon likes to save money when it comes to slippers and this affordable option is equally stylish and affordable.

"I only buy my slippers at Marshalls because slippers typically don’t have the same lifespan as sneakers or other shoes so I feel like they don’t need the same investment. I love this pair because they’re soft and cozy and are just what I want to put on when I come home from work," she says.

Sizes: One size (women's 6-10) | Color: 1 | Materials: Faux fur

Let the warmth of these slippers hug your feet. These are not regular slippers, but a microwavable option for the person with cold feet. All you need to do is microwave this pair for 90 seconds and slip them on.

But if you want a cooling effect, you can freeze the pair in the freezer for two to three hours. It's also filled with dried French lavender for a soothing effect.

Sizes: 5-11 | Colors: 3 | Materials: Sheepskin shearling

Manitobah is known for its craftsmanship and unique designs, and these comfortable slippers follow suit. This pair has a flexible construction for easy lounging indoors, but you can also wear them outside thanks to the sturdy rubber sole.

"I love these. I have worn them all day since I got them. The leather stretches and the sole is good for grabbing the mail," said one verified buyer.

Gripper Slipper $ 48.00 Bombas What we like They feel like socks Something to note Not as sturdy

Sizes: XS-L | Colors: 10 | Materials: 50% acrylic, 30% nylon, 20% merino wool

Associate commerce editor Shannon Garlin owns this pair and is a gift she will use and wear off. With over 19,400 reviews, these Bombas slippers are a must-have for their rubber grip, fluffy interior and cushioned construction.

"I’ve got these as a Christmas present and I’m [never] not wearing them inside my apartment. They’re so cozy and I love that they’re designed as a sock but have more of a structure to them unlike traditional slipper socks," she says.

Ugg Slide Slipper $ 49.97 Amazon What we like Fur remains in good condition Something to note Can feel rigid

Sizes: 5-10 | Colors: 28 | Materials: 100% sheepskin

Uggs are a great example of comfort shoes and the brand’s slippers have seen an increase in Google Trends by 100% in the last 30 days.

Editorial assistant Sierra Hoeger doesn't wear slippers regularly, but this pair is an exception in her footwear collection. More than 37,400 reviewers also agree these slippers are comfy and durable after many wears.

"I’m not a big slipper person, but I got these as a gift a while back, and they’re the only ones I wear! I like the ankle strap, so they don’t slide off my feet, and I like how they have a hard outsole, so I can take out the trash, grab the mail, etc. They live up to their name, remaining fluffy after all these years," Hoeger adds.

Sizes: 5-12 | Colors: 3 | Materials: 100% sheepskin

If you are looking for a pair that can take you from bed to the mailroom in a breeze, this is the one. According to shoppers, these slippers are durable and have a non-skid sole. Plus, the heel is easy to fold down and is incredibly comfortable.

"They are easy to get in and out of if you are in a hurry and can collapse the heel into a mule," added one buyer.

Sizes: 6-11 | Colors: 3 | Materials: 100% Australian shearling lining and footbed

As a busy writer, I like to keep it comfortable around my apartment. I have worn this pair for over a year and they're still reliable. Thanks to the shearling material, my slippers remain odor-free and I can still wear them without worrying that my feet will get sweaty.

They also have a durable outsole that is perfect for heading outdoors or into the lobby without worrying you'll collect too much dirt. Not only are these super comfortable, but also ultra-warm.

Cozy Vibe Slipper $ 61.99 $ 90.00 Sanuk What we like Podiatrist-designed insoles

Plush and wooly interior

Easy to slip on/off Something to note Tends to run small

Sizes: 5-11 | Colors: 1 | Materials: 80% wool, 20% TENCEL lyocell

Senior editor Jess Bender owns this pair and, just like me, she knows what true comfort feels like. This pair is designed for the laidback person who still wants to look put-together at home.

"Even though I have several pairs of slippers in my home, this is the pair I always come back to. I’m on year two of wearing these Sanuks regularly and the arch support is just as comfortable as they were the very first time I slipped these on. The fluffy wool interior is also pretty perfect for colder stretches around my apartment (which is convenient for the days when my landlord forgets to turn on the heat)," Bender says.

Trail Slipper $ 75.00 Smartwool What we like It has a roomy interior

Bottom has cushion Something to note Tends to run big

Sizes: S-XL | Colors: 3 | Materials: 47% recycled polyester, 46% recycled wool, 6% recycled nylon

Wool is a natural material with moisture-wicking properties and these slippers will keep you warm through snowy days. It features gripper supports for slippery floors and has a roll-up cuff that can be worn up or down. Plus, it's made with a foam sole for extra cushion.

Sizes: 6-11 | Color: 3 | Materials: Shearling lamb fur

L.L. Bean has a mass following for its durable material and comfort offerings. These slippers have a moccasin-styled design and the interior features shearling lamb fur to make your feet extra warm.

One TikToker is a fan of the boot iteration for its superior comfort. The rubber outsole has a textured design that allows proper friction when walking. Plus, these wick away moisture thanks to the lamb fur material.

Soft-Sole Sheepskin Slippers $ 99.00 Overland What we like Feels super plush

Ideal for heavy winter Something to note Feet can get very warm

Sizes: 4-12 | Colors: 3 | Materials: Merino sheepskin

These slippers are my all-time favorite for their soft construction, supreme warmth and stylish design. I keep them stored in a plastic box during warm months, and once winter arrives I wear them indoors.

They are perfect for extreme cold weather and will keep your toes toasty thanks to the merino sheepskin fabric. Reviewers say these are soft and very quiet — truly, you'll feel like you're walking on pillows.

Leather Sole Slip-On $ 100.00 Glerups What we like Feel super warm

Don't hold moisture Something to note Heels tend to slip off

Sizes: 6-13 Women; 5-17 Men | Colors: 12 | Materials: 100% wool

I always keep comfort near me and these are sitting under my desk at the office. One thing I love about my Glerups slippers is how they keep my feet warm and dry — no sweaty feelings even after wearing them for hours.

They have a roomy toe box and cover your entire feet. Plus, they are made from 100% pure, natural wool, which is a natural moisture-wicking material. However, this is a pair you should wear strictly indoors due to the leather sole.

Frequently Asked Questions Should I size up on my slippers? Morrel says yes. "If you’re between sizes we recommend sizing up. You want your slippers to fit comfortably and a little loose is better than too tight. Also, if they have a shearling lining it can add some bulk into the interior of the slipper that your foot will want to rest against versus being smashed in there," he adds.

How we chose the best slippers

We selected the best slippers according to our Shop TODAY editors and those with moisture-wicking materials. Slippers made with shearling and merino wool were preferred as these have natural anti-odor features. These materials will keep slippers from holding strong aromas, which can deteriorate the fabric faster.

