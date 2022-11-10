This heel balm soothes my dry, cracked and itchy skin — I saw results after 3 days

Does it relieve cracked heels?

Over the past week, my nightly beauty routine has included massaging a nickel-sized amount of the Perfect Heels Rescue Balm into my damaged skin. To get the best results, I did as the brand recommends and exfoliated before application. Then, I slathered the thick balm onto my heels while maintaining a circular motion.

I started to see real results after only three days! Thanks to this reparative cream, which is packed with hydrating ingredients like cotton thistle, lemon and lavender, my badly cracked heels became noticeably softer and smoother.

I wear high heels regularly, and my feet are often in severe pain by the end of the day. Since using this foot balm, I've noticed that I am able to walk longer distances without having to stop to rest my feet on a nearby park bench or scratch my itchy, dry heels.

This cream isn't just for feet

I swim laps three times a week, so my legs tend to get extremely dry from spending long hours submerged in water. Since the cream is designed to reconstruct skin barriers, I figured I could try rubbing it on my knees as well to see if it would offer some relief. I had never really focused a cream on this area before but was completely shocked by how smooth my knees felt after only a couple days of using this product. The brand says it can also be used on elbows and ankles, so it might come in handy next month as we continue to move into dry skin season.

I'm saying goodbye to dry, cracked heels this winter. Kara Birnbaum / TODAY

No harsh fragrance

I have a very sensitive sense of smell, so I’m always leery of trying new lotions for fear that the fragrance might be too potent and possibly give me a migraine. Fortunately, the Heels Rescue Balm gives off a refreshing scent of lemon and lavender that isn't overwhelming. If I had to describe the smell, I would say it gives off an aroma of evergreen with a hint of mint —perfect for this time of year.

The only caveat is that the smell can linger for a while after use (which does serve as a positive if it’s your ideal scent). I had to wash my hands a few times to completely rid them of the fragrance. If you prefer to keep your hands scent-free, I recommend using a lot of soap and water after applying the cream.