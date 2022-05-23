IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From beach hacks to style must-haves, 17 hidden gems we're loving for summer

  • Now Playing

    How to pick trendy sunglasses that flatter your face shape

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda and Jenna explain what it means to be a ‘fancy grandma’

    03:35

  • Best-selling summer products: Refillable sunscreen applicator, more

    04:50

  • Idina Menzel talks ‘Wicked’ movie, new QVC fashion line

    05:08

  • Summer finds for the beach or pool (plus Craig gets sweet surprise)

    04:49

  • These Father’s Day gift ideas come with free shipping!

    05:16

  • Germ-free ice tray, motivational water bottle, more trendy products

    04:14

  • Huda Beauty founder shares 3 hot new makeup trends

    04:57

  • Dermatologist shares tips to know which sunscreen is best for you

    04:48

  • Here’s a list of hair loss treatment options for women

    04:09

  • Peter Moore, pioneering designer of Nike's Air Jordan, dies at 78

    02:35

  • Say hello to the new rules when it comes to relaxed office attire

    03:30

  • Why your face should look like a glazed doughnut before bed

    06:10

  • Hidden gem products: diamond cleaner, pineapple corer, more

    04:16

  • Must-have products for returning to the office

    04:02

  • Celebrity hairstylist gives 3 lucky viewers new dos

    05:21

  • 4 spring dress trends with bold and bright colors

    02:58

  • Sara Blakely shares the secret behind the success of Spanx

    06:50

  • Budget-friendly wedding looks to wear this season

    04:46

  • Nostalgic products that can bring some joy into your life

    04:58

TODAY

How to pick trendy sunglasses that flatter your face shape

04:00

Lifestyle expert Jenn Falik joins Hoda and Jenna with trendy sunglasses to wear all summer long. Falik breaks down the most flattering styles of sunglasses to wear for each face shape and also shares tips on how to store them safely.May 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    How to pick trendy sunglasses that flatter your face shape

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda and Jenna explain what it means to be a ‘fancy grandma’

    03:35

  • Best-selling summer products: Refillable sunscreen applicator, more

    04:50

  • Idina Menzel talks ‘Wicked’ movie, new QVC fashion line

    05:08

  • Summer finds for the beach or pool (plus Craig gets sweet surprise)

    04:49

  • These Father’s Day gift ideas come with free shipping!

    05:16

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All