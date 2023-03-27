A one-and-done outfit for spring, a $9 fashion hack and more bestselling Amazon finds

Believe it or not, April is just a few weeks away! Before the new month begins, we're taking a look back at some of the finds shoppers were adding to their Amazon carts in March.

From clever spring cleaning hacks to seasonal wardrobe upgrades that feel effortless, there were a few standouts that are worth highlighting. Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY to share eight of these bestselling finds — and they're as practical as they are affordable.

Keep reading to shop the two-piece set that can take you from the office to post-work plans, a Shop TODAY editor-approved beauty hack and more picks, starting at $9.

March Amazon bestsellers seen on TODAY

One of the most inexpensive wardrobe upgrades you can make this spring? Leaning into the "Dad Hat" trend and throwing on a baseball cap. Post says the sporty accessory is the new "it" hat in the fashion world and has been spotted on celebrities and influencers alike. It's an effortless way to bring an "instant cool" to your look (plus, it provides some shade on sunny days) — and it's less than $10.

This two-piece outfit is pretty much checking off all of the boxes for a spring wardrobe must-have: It boats a flattering silhouette, trendy wide-leg crop and can be layered with a cardigan. Post loves that the pants feature an elastic waistband and that the fabric for both the top and bottoms is "so soft and breathable." Plus, it's easy to dress up or down — and comes in 40 different colors.

Not a fan of the short-sleeves on the previous product pick? You can also find it in select colors with longer sleeves.

This time of year calls for transitional wardrobe pieces and this long cardigan fits the bill. Reviewers are loving the lightweight knit and how easy it is to throw on with just about anything. Post says the longer length gives excellent coverage if you're wearing leggings (or just about anything else) and can even double as a lightweight coat when you're in a pinch. This cardigan is another fashion find that comes in a variety of different colors (more than 18!) and is available in sizes XS-6X.

These spa headbands are not only shopper-approved but Shop TODAY-approved, too! Editorial director Adrianna Brach loves using them to prevent her hair from getting wet while washing her face and while applying her skin care products in the morning and at night. Since these headbands come in a set of three, Post says they also make for a useful gift for any beauty lover.

Meet your new favorite fashion hack! We all know how frustrating it feels to put on a nice outfit, only to have it ruined by deodorant stains. Post says she loves these sponges and relied on them during photo shoots when she was a fashion stylist. They don't require any water in order to use them, all you need to do is wipe at the stain in order to make it disappear (although, Post says you can use water on tougher stains, if needed).

Spring cleaning goes beyond dusting and vacuuming! Organizing and clearing your closet is also something you should be doing around this time of year. Post says she uses these hangers (and the accompanying pant clips) to not only keep things in order, but maximize her storage space.

These multi-tasking clips can transform any hanger into a pants hanger. Since they're removable, you can seamlessly switch back and forth as necessary and avoid having to run out and purchase additional hangers. The pant clips also come in black — you can find them below.

if you have a pile of brooms, mops and other miscellaneous cleaning supplies tucked away in your laundry room or gardening tools spread about your garage or shed, here's a clever organizer you'll likely appreciate. It can be fastened to just about any wall, according to the brand, and features five slots for large items like brooms and mops and six hooks for smaller essentials like tools and dusters. Once you've secured everything in place, the brand says your items are guaranteed not to fall, since each slot features spring-loaded clamps. Goodbye, clutter!

More Amazon bestsellers

With a high rise and leather look, there's a lot to like about these pants. Reviewers love that they offer some stretch, along with a comfortable and flattering fit. They come in a variety of colors, including black, blue, red and khaki, and you can even find them in a trendy flare style.

Looking for an easy way to accessorize? Earrings! This set includes six different styles, so you can switch up your look for almost every day of the week. If you're not into the gold look, they also come in silver.

Working towards your fitness goals this spring? Keep hydrated with another hot accessory: A reusable water bottle. This insulated bottle made it onto Shop TODAY's Hot List last month after it went viral on TikTok, and it seems like shoppers think it's a hot find, too. "This water bottle is THE BEST. It is 100% leakproof, easy to sip out of (you don’t have to hold it up, easy to clean and easy to carry if your hands are full because it has a little handle that pops out from the lid," wrote one recent reviewer.

Headed to a concert or sporting event this summer? This stadium tote is one accessory you'll want to take along with you. It boasts a roomy interior, removable shoulder straps and zipper closure.

The sleep accessory you should be using, according to experts? A protective pillowcase — specifically one made from silk. Not only does the fabric make for less friction (therefore reducing frizz) but it also helps to preserve your blowout since it won't make you sweat as much.

If you're already stocked up on hangers, these storage bags can help you save even more space in your closets. Each bag can hold up to 90 liters of material, according to the brand, and is permeated to help with airflow.