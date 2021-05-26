Nordstrom secretly dropped a sale full of summer wardrobe and beauty essentials

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Nordstrom just dropped a secret sale that is almost as massive as its iconic Anniversary Sale. This morning, the retailer slashed prices on thousands of items, ranging from all things fashion to beauty — and we wouldn’t be surprised if some of them were already finding their way into the carts of shoppers.

Since the deals dropped without any kind of special announcement, it requires a bit of digging to find the must-haves before everyone else does. Luckily, we did all of the work for you. We combed through hundreds of dresses, bottoms, T-shirts, beauty products and more to find the best markdowns and rounded them all up for you below.

Whether your summer wardrobe could use some inspiration, or if you’re getting a head start on finding a gift for Dad, keep reading for shopping picks that won’t break the bank.

These chic wedges are on sale for 40% off right now in all three colors: black, coral and tan. Whether you pair them with jeans or a dress, they’re an easy way to elevate any outfit.

Preparing to step out of the house again this summer? A maxi dress is a one-and-done option that will never go out of style. Pair this colorful number from LOVEAPPELLA with wedges and a statement necklace and consider your outfit complete.

Figure-flattering and fabricated with just the right amount of stretch, these straight jeans are a wardrobe staple. This high-waisted pair is on sale right now for up to 40% off in select styles and sizes.

If open-toe shoes are your go-to for the warmer months, the 40% markdown on this lace-up sandal is a can’t-miss deal. A classic style, this pair was upgraded to feature padding in the sole, so you can step comfortably all day long.

Skorts are making a comeback, so if you want to get in on the trend, this one is a comfortable option. Made with moisture-wicking fabric, this skort was made for summer days on the beach or on the boardwalk.

A classic crewneck is a staple in any wardrobe, and this cotton tee is no exception. Available in multiple nautical stripe and neutral color options, it is easy to pair with everything from shorts to leggings.

Not ready to sacrifice the comfort of your favorite pair of sweatpants? These long shorts are made with a soft cotton-polyester blend and feature a drawstring waist, so you can wear them outside of the house and still feel chic.

You can save 40% on the black and grey styles of these cozy knit joggers right now. Pair them with a basic tee to complete your stylish loungewear look.

Cult-favorite beauty brand, BECCA, is known for its durable formulas. You can add all 15 shades of this silky foundation to your cart right now and enjoy a 50% off markdown.

If you’re headed to the beach this summer, don’t forget your SPF! This vegan and reef-friendly sunscreen from the Black-owned and founded brand Bephies Beauty Supply features SPF 35 and is free of harmful chemicals.

A 40% discount on this fashionable clutch means you can add it to your cart for just over $100, a considerable markdown from its initial $175 price tag.

This celeb-loved jewelry brand is known for its rings, but its other accessories are just as chic! All three styles are on sale in summer-ready colors for 40% off the original price.

This bracelet was designed for stacking, but it is fashionable enough to wear on its own. With gold tones and hand-painted floral designs, it’s a one-of-a-kind piece that is perfect for gifting to yourself or a friend!

If you prefer a closed-toe shoe for the summer, these mules are comfortable and just as breathable as their open-toe counterparts. Even better? They’re on sale right now for just $40.

Bike shorts will never go out of style and are a versatile piece in any wardrobe. Slip them on under a dress for extra coverage or wear them with your favorite tee for an easy outfit.

This skirt was made for brunch and can be dressed up with heels or dressed down with a pair of white sneakers. It’s on sale right now in both colors in plus sizes for 40% off.

Padded shoulders are another ghost of the past that are finding their way back to today’s fashion world. This flattering dress uses shoulder padding and a cinched waist to accentuate any figure in two different colors, tan and grey.

Sleek and made with just enough stretch, these chinos are a go-to for any occasion. He can dress them down with sneakers or elevate the look with dress shoes for an effortless style moment.

Quick drying with a little bit of vintage flair, these swim trunks are a must-have for the summer. They feature a mesh lining and are available in both black and grey styles.

This classic skate shoe is now a part of everyday fashion for men and women. The all-white look pairs with virtually anything, from jeans to shorts to dress pants.

This classic button-up is crafted with a linen-blend material, making it breathable enough for summer days. It comes in four different colors that can be worn with jeans, khakis or any solid pant.

