Nordstrom just dropped a secret sale that is almost as massive as its iconic Anniversary Sale. On May 26, the retailer kicked off its Half-Yearly Sale by slashing prices on thousands of items, ranging from all things fashion to beauty — and the deals will keep going through June 6.

Since thousands of items are on sale, it requires a bit of digging to find the hidden gems. Luckily, we did all of the work for you. We combed through hundreds of dresses, bottoms, T-shirts, beauty products and more to find the best markdowns and rounded them all up for you below.

Whether your summer wardrobe could use some inspiration, or if you’re getting a head start on finding a gift for Dad, keep reading for shopping picks that won’t break the bank.

Women's clothes & accessories

These chic wedges are on sale for 40% off right now in all three colors: black, coral and tan. Whether you pair them with jeans or a dress, they’re an easy way to elevate any outfit.

Preparing to step out of the house again this summer? A maxi dress is a one-and-done option that will never go out of style. Pair this colorful number from LOVEAPPELLA with wedges and a statement necklace and consider your outfit complete.

These high-waisted jeans were made to help you show off your curves. Pair them with boots for a night out or sneakers on those cooler summer nights.

Statement sleeves are all the rage nowadays, and this ruffled top is trendy and breathable enough for summer. You can choose from a number of color styles, from an eye-catching Bright Rose to a crisp Bright White.

This cult-favorite cleanser is on sale right now for 20% off of the original price. It has amassed over 800 reviews from shoppers, with some calling it a "game-changer."

Figure-flattering and fabricated with just the right amount of stretch, these straight jeans are a wardrobe staple. This high-waisted pair is on sale right now for up to 40% off in select styles and sizes.

Whether you live an active lifestyle or simply prefer to keep cool and comfortable during the warmer months, these moisture-wicking leggings are a can't-miss deal. Both color options are on sale right now for 40% off.

Not only do these shorts feature an elastic waist, but they also have an interior drawcord, which means you can adjust them to your preferred level of comfort. They're crafted from recycled polyester and spandex, which makes them lightweight enough for summer heat.

Muscle tees and shoulder pads are finding their way back to the forefront of fashion trends — and this top combines both. The chic cut means you can pair it with everything from jeans to skirts in both colors.

If open-toe shoes are your go-to for the warmer months, the 40% markdown on this lace-up sandal is a can’t-miss deal. A classic style, this pair was upgraded to feature padding in the sole, so you can step comfortably all day long.

A classic crewneck is a staple in any wardrobe, and this cotton tee is no exception. Available in multiple nautical stripe and neutral color options, it is easy to pair with everything from shorts to leggings.

Cult-favorite beauty brand, BECCA, is known for its durable formulas. You can add all 15 shades of this silky foundation to your cart right now and enjoy a 50% off markdown.

We love a multitasking beauty product, and this tint checks all of the boxes. This Nordstrom exclusive is crafted with all-natural ingredients and delivers color and glow to your cheeks and lips at the same time.

Curly hair is prone to frizz, but this styler can help keep it to a minimum this summer. It delivers all the hold you need without the crunch.

This celeb-loved jewelry brand is known for its rings, but its other accessories are just as chic! All three styles are on sale in summer-ready colors for 40% off the original price.

You can snag these dainty earrings from Kate Spade for just $20 right now, thanks to a 60% markdown. They combine the on-trend "huggie" style with a classic drop statement, making them a go-to for nearly any outfit.

If you prefer a closed-toe shoe for the summer, these mules are comfortable and just as breathable as their open-toe counterparts. Even better? They’re on sale right now for just $40.

White sneakers pair well with anything so don't miss out on the chance to score a pair for 40% off! Puma's Cali Sport sneaker boasts a bit of platform height that is giving us all of the retro vibes!

Bike shorts will never go out of style and are a versatile piece in any wardrobe. Slip them on under a dress for extra coverage or wear them with your favorite tee for an easy outfit.

This skirt was made for brunch and can be dressed up with heels or dressed down with a pair of white sneakers. It’s on sale right now in both colors in plus sizes for 40% off.

Men's clothes & accessories

Sleek and made with just enough stretch, these chinos are a go-to for any occasion. He can dress them down with sneakers or elevate the look with dress shoes for an effortless style moment.

This classic button-up is crafted with a linen-blend material, making it breathable enough for summer days. It comes in four different colors that can be worn with jeans, khakis or any solid pant.

A 20% discount on these Ray-Bans means you can add this fashionable pair to your cart for less than $130. The perfect Father's Day gift? We think so.

A sleek pair of trousers can work for any occasion. These pants from Nordstrom look way more expensive than they actually are — and they're 40% off right now.

These swim trunks hit at just the right length in a pattern that is serving some serious vacation vibes! They feature an adjustable waistband and on-seam pockets.

On par with the eye-catching deals is the discount on these golf shoes. You can snag them for 25% off right now and save $25.

Packed with vitamins and natural extracts, this moisturizer is an essential for thirsty skin. It's suitable for daily use on all skin types.

