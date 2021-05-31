Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Nordstrom just dropped a secret sale that is almost as massive as its iconic Anniversary Sale. On May 26, the retailer kicked off its Half-Yearly Sale by slashing prices on thousands of items, ranging from all things fashion to beauty — and the deals will keep going through June 6.
Since thousands of items are on sale, it requires a bit of digging to find the hidden gems. Luckily, we did all of the work for you. We combed through hundreds of dresses, bottoms, T-shirts, beauty products and more to find the best markdowns and rounded them all up for you below.
Whether your summer wardrobe could use some inspiration, or if you’re getting a head start on finding a gift for Dad, keep reading for shopping picks that won’t break the bank.
Women's clothes & accessories
BP Platform Wedge Sandal
These chic wedges are on sale for 40% off right now in all three colors: black, coral and tan. Whether you pair them with jeans or a dress, they’re an easy way to elevate any outfit.
LOVEAPPELLA V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress
Preparing to step out of the house again this summer? A maxi dress is a one-and-done option that will never go out of style. Pair this colorful number from LOVEAPPELLA with wedges and a statement necklace and consider your outfit complete.
Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Jeans
These high-waisted jeans were made to help you show off your curves. Pair them with boots for a night out or sneakers on those cooler summer nights.
CeCe Cascading Ruffle Top
Statement sleeves are all the rage nowadays, and this ruffled top is trendy and breathable enough for summer. You can choose from a number of color styles, from an eye-catching Bright Rose to a crisp Bright White.
Kiehl's Ultra Face Cleanser
This cult-favorite cleanser is on sale right now for 20% off of the original price. It has amassed over 800 reviews from shoppers, with some calling it a "game-changer."
NYDJ Sheri Rivet Side Slit Slim Ankle Jeans
Figure-flattering and fabricated with just the right amount of stretch, these straight jeans are a wardrobe staple. This high-waisted pair is on sale right now for up to 40% off in select styles and sizes.
Outdoor Voices Flex 7/8 Leggings
Whether you live an active lifestyle or simply prefer to keep cool and comfortable during the warmer months, these moisture-wicking leggings are a can't-miss deal. Both color options are on sale right now for 40% off.
Zella Taylor Getaway High Waist Shorts
Not only do these shorts feature an elastic waist, but they also have an interior drawcord, which means you can adjust them to your preferred level of comfort. They're crafted from recycled polyester and spandex, which makes them lightweight enough for summer heat.
Vero Moda Sleeveless Top
Muscle tees and shoulder pads are finding their way back to the forefront of fashion trends — and this top combines both. The chic cut means you can pair it with everything from jeans to skirts in both colors.
Madewell The Boardwalk Lace-Up Sandal
If open-toe shoes are your go-to for the warmer months, the 40% markdown on this lace-up sandal is a can’t-miss deal. A classic style, this pair was upgraded to feature padding in the sole, so you can step comfortably all day long.
Caslon Slub Crewneck Tee
A classic crewneck is a staple in any wardrobe, and this cotton tee is no exception. Available in multiple nautical stripe and neutral color options, it is easy to pair with everything from shorts to leggings.
BECCA Cosmetics Ultimate Coverage 24 Hour Foundation
Cult-favorite beauty brand, BECCA, is known for its durable formulas. You can add all 15 shades of this silky foundation to your cart right now and enjoy a 50% off markdown.
Bephies Beauty Supply Super Sativa Eye, Lip & Cheek Tint
We love a multitasking beauty product, and this tint checks all of the boxes. This Nordstrom exclusive is crafted with all-natural ingredients and delivers color and glow to your cheeks and lips at the same time.
DevaCurl Light Defining Gel Soft Hold No-Crunch Styler
Curly hair is prone to frizz, but this styler can help keep it to a minimum this summer. It delivers all the hold you need without the crunch.
BaubleBar Basirah 18K Gold Vermeil Necklace
This celeb-loved jewelry brand is known for its rings, but its other accessories are just as chic! All three styles are on sale in summer-ready colors for 40% off the original price.
Kate Spade New York Brilliant Statements Pave Drop Earrings
You can snag these dainty earrings from Kate Spade for just $20 right now, thanks to a 60% markdown. They combine the on-trend "huggie" style with a classic drop statement, making them a go-to for nearly any outfit.
Caslon Nellie Suede Slip-On Sneaker Mule
If you prefer a closed-toe shoe for the summer, these mules are comfortable and just as breathable as their open-toe counterparts. Even better? They’re on sale right now for just $40.
Puma Cali Sport Platform Sneaker
White sneakers pair well with anything so don't miss out on the chance to score a pair for 40% off! Puma's Cali Sport sneaker boasts a bit of platform height that is giving us all of the retro vibes!
AFRM Elin High Waist Bike Shorts
Bike shorts will never go out of style and are a versatile piece in any wardrobe. Slip them on under a dress for extra coverage or wear them with your favorite tee for an easy outfit.
AFRM Torino Tube Midi Skirt
This skirt was made for brunch and can be dressed up with heels or dressed down with a pair of white sneakers. It’s on sale right now in both colors in plus sizes for 40% off.
Men's clothes & accessories
Sueded Slim Fit Stretch Chinos
Sleek and made with just enough stretch, these chinos are a go-to for any occasion. He can dress them down with sneakers or elevate the look with dress shoes for an effortless style moment.
Treasure & Bond Short Sleeve Linen & Cotton Button-Up Camp Shirt
This classic button-up is crafted with a linen-blend material, making it breathable enough for summer days. It comes in four different colors that can be worn with jeans, khakis or any solid pant.
Ray-Ban 54mm Aviator Sunglasses
A 20% discount on these Ray-Bans means you can add this fashionable pair to your cart for less than $130. The perfect Father's Day gift? We think so.
Nordstrom Non-Iron Athletic Fit Textured Pants
A sleek pair of trousers can work for any occasion. These pants from Nordstrom look way more expensive than they actually are — and they're 40% off right now.
Tommy Bahama Naples Jungle Shade Swim Trunks
These swim trunks hit at just the right length in a pattern that is serving some serious vacation vibes! They feature an adjustable waistband and on-seam pockets.
Adidas S2G Spikeless Golf Shoe
On par with the eye-catching deals is the discount on these golf shoes. You can snag them for 25% off right now and save $25.
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment
Packed with vitamins and natural extracts, this moisturizer is an essential for thirsty skin. It's suitable for daily use on all skin types.
