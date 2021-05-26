Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

You can typically find great deals on all of your daily essentials on Amazon, and this Memorial Day weekend proves no different. While hundreds of retailers are slashing prices on apparel, beauty products and more, Amazon is welcoming summer with amazing discounts on all things outdoors, in addition to stylish seasonal clothing finds.

Whether you’re preparing to have guests over for the first time in over a year or simply want to make your backyard your secret slice of heaven, you’ll likely want to spruce up your space and summer wardrobe. To make the hunt for must-have shopping finds a little easier, we combed through Amazon’s Spring Into Summer event to break down all of the best deals ahead of Memorial Day.

Below, you’ll find the best discounts on Levi’s shorts, Ray-Bans and more. To shop this article by category, click on the links below:

Fashion

You shouldn’t have to compromise style for comfort, and you never will with these Sketchers sandals. They’re crafted with a high rebound sole and a cushioned platform that can stand up to whatever the day brings.

Headed to the beach or sitting out by the pool? A new swimsuit can help you feel confident no matter what your summer plans are. Over 2,200 verified reviewers gave this one-piece a full five-star rating, calling out the flattering fit and tummy control. The best part? It’s on sale right now for less than $30.

The only thing better than a dress on a hot summer day is a dress with pockets — and this maxi dress checks off all of the boxes. It is available in over a dozen colors and designs that you can wear anywhere, regardless of whether you dress it up or down.

Don’t miss the chance to add these chic sunglasses to your cart! Thanks to a 54% markdown, you can score these Ray-Ban frames for less than $100.

Did you know this classic denim jean brand also makes equally flattering shorts? With a high-rise fit and a cut that isn’t too revealing, you can feel fashionable and confident in these bestsellers.

Entertaining essentials

If summer cocktails are on the horizon, this set is a deal you don’t want to miss out on! The set of four is currently on sale for just $22 — that's a massive 72% markdown!

Charcuterie boards have been a popular pre-dinner favorite for quite some time, so if you haven’t joined in on the trend just yet, consider this your opportunity. This bamboo board is on sale right now for just $28 thanks to a 30% markdown.

Cocktails aren’t your thing? You can relax poolside with a chilled glass of wine for a few hours thanks to these innovative glasses that are on sale for less than $20. They’re made from a BPA-free plastic and can also be used for juice, tea and soda.

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, you can snag these energy-efficient lights for 15% off. With a 4.7-star rating, they’ve won the praise of over 900 verified five-star reviewers.

No poolside hang is complete without a little bit of shade, and this top-rated umbrella is sure to provide plenty of it. The crank and tilt system and fade-resistant fabric make it a pick that will last for plenty of summers.

Whether you’re hosting a few get-togethers this summer or simply want to upgrade your cocktail game, a margarita maker is a must for frosty concoctions. Thanks to Memorial Day deals from Amazon, you can save $110 on this 4.4-star rated machine.

Backyard essentials

This easy-to-install pool can inflate in a matter of minutes and has earned a 4.5-star rating, making it the fifth bestselling inflatable pool on Amazon. You can snag it on sale right now for 15% off ahead of the weekend.

Energy-efficient and modern, these top-rated string lights are a must in any backyard. An 18% markdown puts them at just $35.

Spatulas are essential for grilling, so consider this set a steal! It includes two turner spatulas, two multi-functional spatulas and a flat-edge scraper chopper for less than $20.

This boho chair can complete any living space (and makes for a wonderful spot to curl up in with a book). Not only can you catch it on sale ahead of the weekend, but you can also save an additional $10 when you apply the coupon at checkout.

Your charcuterie board is just one component for the perfect picnic, but luckily, this set will take care of the rest. It comes complete with cutlery, a cooler bag, blanket, plates and more.

Memorial Day is often considered a synonym for grilling and opening up the pool, but if you’re in the market for a new charcoal grill, there’s no need to worry about splurging. You can save $50 ahead of the three-day weekend with this find from Royal Gourmet, which features heat control and a side table.

Complete your patio setup with this stylish side table. The vibrant piece of decor is crafted from iron and only requires light assembly.

The summer heat calls for fans, air conditioners and just about anything that can help keep you cool. Thanks to this Amazon markdown, you can add this 4.5-star rated unit to your cart for just $189.

This oscillating fan is the fifth bestselling household fan on Amazon and has amassed more than 2,200 verified five-star reviews from shoppers. “Excellent fan! The noise level is very quiet, and even on the highest speed the noise is soothing and not loud,” wrote one recent verified reviewer.

