31 affordable takes on the summer's hottest shoe trends — starting at $25

This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Let's be honest — when are we not in the market for a new pair of shoes? Whether TikTok is giving you some major footwear envy or you're eyeing a new pair of kicks for summer travel plans, DSW has a huge array of trendy styles for all your shoe needs and wants. The retailer is also a great place to score deals on popular shoe brands, including Steve Madden, Vince Camuto, Marc Fisher, Reebok and Adidas.

This summer, we're seeing a huge uptick in candy-colored sandals, runway-inspired braided leather, and ridiculously comfy slides, as well as the eternal search for the perfect white sneaker. Below, we've rounded these four trends and specific styles to shop at DSW. The brand also sent some members of our team some of the styles to try.

Click the links to jump to a specific category, or keep reading to check out all 31 of our favorite summer shoe styles from DSW. The best part? These styles start at just $25 — and all of them are under $100 — so you can be foot fashion-forward without breaking the bank.

Adding pop of color to your warm-weather ensembles is always a good idea, and what better way to do that than with a vibrant shoe? We've found adorable sandals in every color of the rainbow and every heel height, from jewel-toned flats to hot pink platforms.

These sandals have racked up more than 350 five-star reviews, with shoppers applauding them for how comfortable they are (just look at that arch support!). They come in this rich fuchsia color for adding a pop of pink, as well as yellow, navy, red and plenty of neutrals.

Doll-like shoes are all the rage with the resurgence of Y2K style, and these platform slide sandals certainly fit the bill. Priced under $40, these jellies are also available in powder pink and black.

TODAY / Vivian Le

If you're looking for something a little more minimalist, check out these sleek under-$50 sandals. They feature a padded footbed, faux-leather material and a modern square open toe for showing off that summer pedicure.

Red is the color of confidence, and these strappy pumps certainly get the message across with a tall heel and sexy patent leather look. Reviewers say that they're surprisingly comfortable, too.

Get all the height of heels without fear of twisting an ankle in these sturdy slip-on mules, which would pair well with everything from sundresses to jeans. The juicy orange hue reminds us of an Aperol spritz, but these shoes also come in peach, sage, black and white to suit your style.

The lush green color of these Marc Fisher sandals is giving us major summer vibes, and with 100 five-star reviews, what's not to love? They'd also be comfortable wedding guest shoes, thanks to the chunky 2.75-inch block heel and adjustable ankle strap.

If the thought of wearing heels is making your feet hurt, fear not: You can still indulge in the colorful sandal trend with your feet planted firmly on the ground. Here, a puffy strap and studded outline add stylish touches to an otherwise simple shoe, while the padded footbed will keep you comfy all summer long.

How fun are these hot pink heels? Colorful platforms have been all over the runways and our Instagram feeds, and these kicks let you try out the trend without the high fashion price tag. Featuring a chunky flared heel, see-through upper and square toe, Nine West's Ansel sandal is the statement piece your closet has been begging for.

From pillow sandals to recovery shoes, this trend is all about comfort. After a day on your feet or an intense workout, slip into a pair of supportive slides to give your feet some rest without sacrificing style.

Tried-and-true Adidas slides have been a go-to for years as an easy shoe to slip on post workout or just for a pool day. With over 600 five-star reviews on DSW, these shoes have a stellar reputation that speaks for itself.

These slides are equal parts stylish and sporty. With a trendy puffy strap, arched footbeds and five unique colorways, including dreamy gradients, these slides offer supportive style at under $30.

Renowned for their orthopedic inserts, Dr. Scholl's is an expert when it comes to foot support. These slides add a touch of glam with gold-tone studs and leather straps. Choose from fun summer colors such as coral and neon yellow as well as neutrals.

If you want all the support of a recovery slide in a trendier shape, then look no further than Steve Madden's Cloudd sandals. Cushy and cute, the chunky slide is made of eco-friendly algae foam, according to the brand, and comes in four colors.

TODAY / Vivian Le

We're loving these sandals from Reef that look just like an adorable platform, but also feature an anatomic footbed and a thick EVA midsole for maximum arch support.

Braided leather is a fun way to add texture to your look, and it's all the rage right now. Combine it with another trend — the elegant mule — for an effortlessly chic look that you'll wear every summer for years to come.

Simple and sexy, these white kitten heels are a great choice for dressing up jeans or pairing with flirty summer skirts. The fact that they're under $40 doesn't hurt, either.

The funky, chunky heel on these shoes adds stability as well as style. Over 400 five-star reviewers love these shoes from the brand Dolce Vita, which feature a three-and-a-half-inch crocodile-pattern heel, braided leather straps and a trendy square toe.

Basket weave just screams summer, and at just two and a half inches tall these block heels will quickly become your go-to shoe this season. Pair with a jute purse and even a hat for a coordinated look, or opt for these mules in lilac for a subtle pop of color.

Add some personality to your office ensembles with shoes that are sophisticated and chic. These Steve Madden mules are architecturally interesting with a twisted faux-leather strap and flared block heel in a darling lilac hue.

Bring the drama with these fabulous heeled mules from designer Vince Camuto. We love this rich chocolate color, but these shoes also come in nearly every color under the sun: pink, orange, yellow, green, blue, lilac and a range of neutrals.

TODAY / Kara Birnbaum

Everyone needs a pair of sneakers that go with everything, especially for summer traveling and activities. White sneakers are the ultimate fashion chameleon; they lend a polished touch to athleisure sets, are a natural match for jeans and add a cool-girl sensibility to dresses and skirts. From retro running sneaks to trendy platforms, our picks are simple, stylish and, most importantly, designed with comfort in mind.

Want to get some height but dread the thought of wearing heels? Check out these platform sneakers that add an extra inch and a half to your look with a comfort foam insole for under $40.

Channel the spirit of the Fourth of July all summer long with these retro red, white and blue sneakers. The vintage look is effortlessly cool, especially when paired with jeans or trousers.

If you're looking for a classic, no-fuss silhouette, then these slip-ons from Keds are a great option. They have everything you want from a simple sneaker: a super comfy cushioned footbed, soft jersey lining and a stretch gore and pull tabs so you can slip them on and off with ease.

TODAY / Kara Birnbaum

A slightly elevated version of your basic white sneaker, these Reeboks offer a retro vibe without distracting from the rest of your outfit. These shoes have more than 900 five-star reviews, which shoppers saying they love the comfortable footbed that doesn't cause blisters and the easy-to-clean canvas exterior.

Short girls, rejoice! These platform sneakers will add just the right amount of height while going with absolutely everything in your wardrobe, from flirty dresses and skirts to trendy wide-leg jeans.

New Balances are beloved for their comfort and style, and these sneaks are no exception. The molded heel and performance-enhancing midsole make this pair a great addition for your hot girl walks.

For more of an athletic style that you can actually run in, Adidias Cloudfoams are the shoe for you. With a memory foam sock liner and breathable mesh upper, this pair is the perfect complement to matching workout sets and exercise dresses.

More summer shoe styles to shop

The epitome of sophistication, delicate pearls instantly add timeless glamour to any outfit. Pair these slides with a pearl strand and earrings to channel your inner old Hollywood star.

If you're reading this, there's a good chance that it's time to replace your worn-out gym sneakers with a new pair. With almost 500 five-star reviews, this lightweight pair from Adidas is a great pick for the gym and beyond at under $50.

For date night, weekend brunch, shopping trips and beyond, these petite heels will make any outfit look polished. The straps are chic and stretchy, and the faux croc leather style comes in nude, black, green, white and blue.

We're loving the dreamy baby blue color of these classic Chuck Taylors. Just listen to this rave review from one DSW shopper: "All this time, I have been sleeping on Converse but not anymore. I can honestly say I have found a shoe that is worth swapping my heels for."

Reach your fitness goals in style with these extra-supportive running shoes from Saucony, outfitted with the latest in sneaker technology so you can wear them for hikes, treadmill runs, HIIT classes and more with ease and comfort.

Beloved designer Calvin Klein is known for his sexy-yet-understated pieces, and these shoes are all that and more without breaking the bank. These strappy block-heeled sandals come in black, white, silver, green, blue, yellow and gold so you can find a great match for your summer outfits.

