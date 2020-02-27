There's a new fashion trend sweeping social media, and it just may remind you of those childhood photos of you and your dad squinting at the camera on summer vacation.

New dads are channeling the "classic dad" look, donning outfits that consist of dad wardrobe staples like white sneakers, tube socks, cargo shorts and polo shirts, and the results are a combination of nostalgia and humor.

Josh Gillett, whose daughter, Elliana, was born on Feb. 20, asked his wife, Lydia, to snap a photo of him leaving the hospital with his newborn while sporting his dad outfit. He later posted the image to Instagram.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

"They always say 'you should dress for the job you want' and I’m proud to say I finally got that job. #NikeMonarchs #GirlDad," Gillett wrote in the post, which has thousands of likes and was turned into a meme by the Neat Dad Instagram account, who called the trend "the best thing happening in 2020 right now."

Gillett told TODAY Parents that from the time he found out his wife was pregnant, he wanted to shift his style to dress more dad-like. Friends gifted the Michigan dad with a pair of white Nike Monarch tennis shoes as his wife's due date approached.

"Once I had the shoes, I knew I had to put the rest of my outfit together," said Gillett, admitting he borrowed his cargo shorts and polo shirt from his own dad. "Since the post went up, I've had lots of comments from veteran dads, explaining how I shouldn't be wearing the Nike Monarchs and it should be New Balance instead. The only real reason I chose the Nike Monarchs is because I grew up seeing my dad in them."

Texas dad Joseph Carillo also shared a photo on Instagram of himself wearing classic dad attire, holding his son, Benicio, who was born on Feb. 12.

"Finally got my certification," his post reads. "Certified Dad. #nikemonarchs #nike #officialdadshoe #abovethekneeshorts #polo #veteranhat"

"I thought the picture would be funny because you really don't see younger men dressing like this — the attire is usually worn by men in their late 40s and beyond," Carillo said. "I just wanted to pay homage to those OG (original) dads who are dedicated to their craft by taking a picture with my dad attire on so I could show the world I am now a certified dad."

Related video: