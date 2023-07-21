Other than record-breaking, sweat-inducing hot temperatures, summer has brought us some insane sales to keep our warm-weather wardrobes fresh and chic: Nordstrom is offering can't-miss discounts in the fashion department, along with J.Crew, Outdoor Voices and even Lululemon.

Assuming you've shopped for your outfits, it's probably time to complete your looks with the right footwear. Luckily, Zappos just dropped its Summer Clearance Sale, right on time to help you elevate your summer styles. The retailer promises up to 50% off popular brands like Adidas, New Balance, Clarks and many more (though we've seen much larger markdowns so far), with new deals dropping until the event ends on Aug. 9.

From a sleek new pair of sneakers to sandals you'll never want to kick off, check out our favorite shoes we found on deal (out of 10,000 pairs!).

Zappos Summer Clearance Sale shoe deals

These double-strap sandals are a match made in heaven for any of your summertime outfits. They'll pair nicely with dresses, jeans, skirts or even shorts.

Whether you're walking along the boardwalk or headed to your favorite beach, a reliable (and comfy) pair of slip-ons are a must! Not only are these Adidas Originals half off right now, they also come in a bubble gum pink that "Barbiecore" fans will love.

Summer wedding season is no joke, which is why you need a heel that can withstand hours of standing, dancing ... and even more dancing. Designed with a foam footbed, thick heel and adjustable buckle strap, this pair might be the one.

Grab up to 60% off these multi-textured wedge heels while the Zappos Summer Clearance Sale is on, and consider your formal looks officially upgraded.

You won't need to sacrifice style for comfort when trying these Puma's on for size. And reviewers agree that what you see is truly what you get with 100% of shoppers saying the sneaker feels true to size and width.

Who says flip-flops can't be glamorous? Level-up your poolside looks with this gold-toned pair that is also fitted with a cluster of gems across the straps.

In addition to an open toe and back, these jelly-like slip-ons also feature cut-out detailing along the side for added breathability — and a step-up in style.

Clarks promises all-day comfort while wearing these open-toe slide-on sandals. They also feature three adjustable straps to help you create an ideal fit.

We found a sandal from a designer shoe brand for over 50% off, and there's no telling how long they will last, so hop on this one quickly! Made with a denim-like fabric and a cool knotted design, we can't believe all sizes are still in stock.

Summer is all about playing with fun colors and prints, right? Check both boxes with these floral-inspired crochet platforms.

When updating your work wardrobe, you can't forget about your footwear. Luckily, these polished loafers with a leather upper and almond-toe shape are on sale for 40% off.

Exercise, go on a walk or head to the brewery — we don't know what you'll do while wearing these sneakers, but we do know you'll feet will feel comfy and supported.

For Croc lovers who have more Jibbits Charms than their collection can handle, you can add another pair to your closet with these Hiker Clogs, which are currently on sale for under $50.

We love having a pop of color on our kicks, and the sunrise shade of these New Balances caught our eye immediately. Of course, there are other colors to choose from, but more importantly, each pair also features a "dual-density" Fresh Foam midsole, a fresh upper and a molded insert.

You can easily take these single-hued wedges from the office to a post-work event. According to Zappos, the current sale price is the lowest it's been in 30 days, so you should take advantage of this deal before it's gone.

Right now, you can grab these Adidas sneakers for 40% off. The shoe shows off a modern design, complete with a cushioned midsole that is said to be "unrivaled" when it comes to comfort.